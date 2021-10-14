HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's soccer team fell to conference rival Missouri Baptist University 1-0 in a home conference matchup on Wednesday.
MBU's Louie Perez scored the game's only goal in the second half.
"MBU scored a nice goal and deserved the win," said HLGU head coach David Erskine. "We have much to still work on to improve the sloppy, inconsistent and uncreative play."
Trojans goalkeeper Alvaro Rueda made five saves. HLGU made four shots on goal.
HLGU (4-5-1) will play the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Louis.
