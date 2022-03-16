ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College baseball team fell to Missouri Baptist University 19-10 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats used seven different pitchers with Aaron Chappelear only lasting one inning of his start. Braden Taylor was the losing pitcher for Culver-Stockton.
Wildcats center fielder Bowin Davisson went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run. Right fielder Alex Harbin went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs, while first baseman Dax Flowerree went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs.
Culver-Stockton (4-12) will play a four-game road series against Peru State College on Friday and Saturday.
