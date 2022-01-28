HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team fell to Missouri Baptist 64-54 at Mabee Sports Complex on Thursday night.
"We had a good team effort on both ends tonight and competed until the end," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
Trojans senior shooting guard Wyatt Ward led the way in scoring with 14 points and also had five rebounds. Senior center Grant Peters scored 10 points and had four rebounds and a block.
HLGU (4-16, 2-7) will play at Central Baptist College in its next game on Saturday at 3 p.m.
