HANNIBAL -- This season, the St. Louis Cardinals have been celebrating the final seasons of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and possibly Adam Wainwright.
This Saturday, area high school graduating seniors had their own version of the last dance by playing one final time together in the Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Baseball Game.
Not only did former high school teammates get another chance to play together, players who were once rivals found themselves in the same dugout. Palmyra and Monroe City, Hannibal and Bowling Green and even Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame.
"It's awesome," said Palmyra catcher Alex Loman. "I played with a lot of these guys in the summer and obviously faced them (during the high school season). It's fun to get out there one more time."
Loman is undecided on his post-high school plans, but was joined by three of his former teammates on Saturday with Adam Goodwin, Landyn Smith and Alex Wilson also participating in the All-Star Game.
All four players had an impact in the All-Star Game. Smith and Goodwin drew walks and scored a run, Loman had an RBI single and Wilson had a walk, stolen base and run.
Smith has committed to Quincy University for sprint football, Goodwin will attend the State College of Missouri and Wilson is currently undecided.
It was also the final game as head coach for Loman's father, Mark Loman, who coached the Missouri All-Stars after retiring as Palmyra's head coach following the 2022 season.
Loman helped guide the Panthers to its second straight district championship and won his 300th career game in his 20th and final season as head coach.
"It was really meaningful," Coach Loman said. "It gets a little more close-knit when it's Northeast Missouri guys that I knew by name before they were out, but didn't know their personalities so much. Getting to practice and play with them and getting to know them a little bit more on a personal level was a blessing."
Monroe City fell to Palmyra in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament and sent third baseman Gavin Mudd, center fielder Ashton Wallace, pitcher/infielder Bo Patterson and first baseman Blake Yager to the All-Star Game.
Mudd will attend the State Technical College of Missouri, Yager will attend the University of Missouri, Patterson will attend Moberly Area Community College and Wallace is undecided.
Mark Twain narrowly lost to Monroe City in an epic first round game in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament, and sent All-Conference third baseman Chase Haner to the All-Star Game.
Haner went 0-for-1 with a walk, and will continue his baseball career with Moberly Area Community College.
Three players from the first Hannibal team to win the North Central Missouri Conference championship appeared in the All-Star Game.
All three Pirates were in the starting lineup -- pitcher Tanner VanWinkle, catcher Keaton Scott and shortstop Aaris Stolte.
"It was great to get back on the field with Tanner and Keaton again and mingle with some of the guys from the other teams," Stolte said. "It was great to get out there and beat guys from across the river."
Stolte will continue his career as a pitcher with Maryville University, while Scott will move on to Missouri S&T.
VanWinkle went three innings with five strikeouts, while allowing three runs in Saturday's game and will attend the Missouri Welding Institute.
Marion County had a pair of seniors play in the All-Star Game, left-handed pitchers Cooper Stotts and Spencer Whetstone.
Stotts went 2-for-2 with two RBIs at the plate, while pitching two scoreless innings with six strikeouts to earn the save on Saturday.
Stotts has committed to pitch for Quincy University, while Whetstone will attend the State Technical College of Missouri.
"I couldn't ask for anything better, honestly," Stotts said. "It was pretty amazing getting to play with them one more time. We had since we were five or six years old."
Canton fell in the first round of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament this season, but won the district title the season before with the help of three of the players that participated in the All-Star Game.
Tigers shortstop Dalton Berhorst and left fielder Brayd Hoewing will both attend the State Technical College of Missouri, while infielder/pitcher Robert Sutton will attend Quincy University.
Bowling Green finished the season with a 12-6 record and sent two players to the All-Star Game, who both had a big impact.
Kaden Chandler won the team MVP and was the winning pitcher of the All-Star Game after pitching four innings in relief with 10 strikeouts. He will attend Middle Tennessee State University.
Cooper Kiel had a two-RBI double that regained the lead for Missouri in the sixth inning, and will attend Central Methodist University.
Middle infielder Robert Uhlmeyer was the only player North Shelby sent, but he made an impact by getting a hit, walk and scoring two runs. He will attend Truman State University.
Knox County placed second in the Class 1 District 13 Tournament and sent catcher Isaac McCurren and outfielder Braydon Miller to the All-Star Game. Both players will attend Northwest Missouri State University.
Van-Far utility player Hunter Scrogin was the sole player in the All-Star Game for the Indians and went 1-for-2 at the plate. He plans on attending North Central Missouri College.
Macon finished the season with a 19-3 record and placed second in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament, sending outfielders Alex Alton and Jakeb Swallow to the All-Star Game.
Alton will attend Moberly Area Community College, while Swallow will attend Iowa Northwestern College.
Like with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Loman made sure to get each player playing time.
"We got all the way through with all of our 24 guys," Coach Loman said. "I don't think we got all 24 a second time through. If they did see a second time (at the plate), they were seeing somebody different (from Illinois). All of (Illinois pitchers) had something different to the table, too. It was interesting."
