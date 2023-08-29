HANNIBAL -- The cross-river showdown between visiting Quincy Notre Dame and Hannibal was a battle for all 80 minutes, keeping fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.
It was decided by the slimmest of margins with the Raiders coming away with a 1-0 win over the Pirates at Veterans Soccer Field.
"I was really happy with our defensive performance," said QND head coach Greg Reis. "Hannibal was very good tonight and our guys bent and bent, but never broke. Kudos to them for getting the shutout against a good team."
Hannibal had numerous opportunities to tie it up and missed scoring the game-tying goal by inches a couple different occasions.
"It's just a frustrating loss," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "It could've been a great win for this team. Everybody is just kind of heartbroken over here because the guys worked their butts off and put themselves in a good spot to come away with a win. Unfortunately, that didn't happen."
After a pair of shutouts in the Rolla Tournament on Saturday, new Pirates starting goalkeeper Clayton Neisen and the Hannibal defense continued to look sharp on Tuesday.
"I think our defense has been playing great," Hill said. "They had done just about everything right. The things we need to fix is group defending. The corner kick was tough. We needed to have more guys marked up ... and they threw something different at us we haven't seen."
The only letup for the Hannibal defense came early on in the game.
QND struck roughly six minutes into the game with a goal from senior forward Leo Cann.
"We've been working on free kicks a lot early, so I'm very happy with that," Reis said. "Brody (Jones) put a heck of a ball to the back post and Leo was there to knock it in. We've put some emphasis on that."
While Hannibal allowed that goal, they kept the QND offense in check the remainder of the game.
"Hannibal did a great job of pinning us in and not allowing us to get out," Reis said. "It's kind of what's happened to us in these first four games is that opposing teams have been able to lock us in. We got to get better moving forward and be a little more confident in our ball skills ability to get the ball up the field."
The Pirates nearly scored right before halftime when a ball hit off the crossbar and straight down, but not into the net.
"The one off the crossbar went straight down," Hill said. "It was a great ball in and a great header, but unfortunately a matter of inches kept us from tying it up right before halftime."
Early in the second half, Raiders senior goalkeeper Max Frericks came up with a big save to deny a goal from Pirates junior forward Bodie Rollins.
There were a few other instances where Hannibal was getting some offensive pressure going only to be stopped by Frericks and the QND defense.
"We had so many chances," Hill said. "We had more chances in this game than we've had in eight years. That's the frustrating thing."
Frericks recorded his first shutout of the season for QND.
"Max has been pretty good for us all season long," Reis said. "Rather if it's been on the crossbar or coming out early and snuffing out some chances. Then his free kicks, goal kicks and punts are always dangerous because he puts it in the consistent spot on the field. So it gives us a chance to maybe get a quick counterattack after that."
Up next for QND (2-2) is a road game against Lincoln at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"We have Lincoln on Saturday," Reis said. "It gives us a chance to go 3-2 if we go up there and play well."
Hannibal (2-1) will host conference foe Kirksville in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Pirates will have a light practice on Wednesday as they prepare to open up North Central Missouri Conference play on Thursday against the Tigers.
"We'll be pretty short as far as practice goes because some of these guys don't have their legs under them right now after the two games on Saturday and this one today," Hill said. "We'll try to be as fresh as possible and hopefully rebound and get that conference season started."
