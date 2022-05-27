JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Palmyra junior Hayes Miller ran well enough in Friday’s preliminary round to qualify for Saturday’s final round in all three of his races.
In the boys 100-meter dash, Miller placed seventh with a time of 11.50. He will race in the final round on Saturday at 11:35 a.m.
Miller placed eighth in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.93. He will race in the final round on Saturday at 3 p.m.
In his top finish of the day, Miller placed sixth in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.43. He will race in the final round on Saturday at 1:40 p.m.
Freshman Evan Pennewell placed 11th in boys pole vault with a top mark of 3.5 meters.
Freshman Sydney Compton placed third in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.22 in the preliminary round, and will race in the final round on Saturday at 11:20 a.m.
Sophomore Candra King placed seventh in girls shot put with a top mark of 11.61 meters.
King will compete in the girls discus on Saturday at noon.
Senior Jansen Juette will compete in the girls triple jump on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Palmyra will have two girls competing in the pole vault, sophomore Alaina Loman and junior Abbey Redd, on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The Palmyra girls 4x800-meter relay team of Jeorgia O’Brien, Loman, Aly Noland and Laurin Sheputis will compete on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
