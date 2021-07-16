Michaela Badger closes out HLGU career with SPEAR Award

HANNIBAL -- Michaela Badger closed out her athletic career at Hannibal-LaGrange University with a SPEAR Award, becoming only the third softball player in program history to come away with the Female Athlete of the Year Award.
The senior softball player earned the award after finishing the 2021 season with a .338 batting average and a .377 on-base percentage.
"It felt really good," Badger said. "I've been working a lot these past four years, so it was nice to see all of my hard work pay off."
When Badger arrived on campus after graduating from DeSoto High School, she knew she needed to work on her confidence on multiple aspects of the game.
She also had to deal with doubters who thought she could not play catcher at the collegiate level due to her small frame.
"I like the mental game behind (playing) the catcher's position," Badger said. "The reason I say that is that growing up I was always told I was too small and too fragile to be a catcher. I think it was overcoming that. Look what I just did after you said I can't."
Badger proved to be a versatile player at HLGU, also making starts at shortstop and in the outfield.
HLGU softball head coach Dan Hurst said Badger's strong throwing arm led to his decision to also play her at shortstop, as well as catcher.
"She's got the ability to move and react to the ball well and cover a lot of ground," Hurst said. "After she got used to the nuances of playing shortstop, such as turning double plays and when to cover the bag, her talent allowed her to that do that well."
Another change that happened with the Trojans was that Badger learned how to become an effective switch-hitter.
"I came in freshman year as mainly a right-handed hitter," Badger said. "I could hit left-handed, but it was kind of a confidence thing for me. I came in and Coach (Hurst) said you are going to hit left-handed. I've grown a lot as a left-handed hitter and was still able to use the right side as well."
Hurst said Badger was able to ovecome early self-doubt and mature at HLGU.
"She became more mature and confident, and that transitioned into her becoming a leader," Hurst said. "These past couple of years, she's been one of the leaders on the field. The girls sense that and connected with her well."
Badger made a lot of memories on the way during her time with the Trojans.
One of Badger's favorite collegiate memories was during a game against Columbia College where she was catching Sicily Johnston.
"We took the challenge (against a good team) and lost in the ninth inning by one run," Badger said. "It was just a good game all around. The interesting part was the pitcher-catcher bond that we shared because they are a good-hitting team. They started catching up to us, so we had to figure out ways to adjust and we did."
For Hurst, he remembers a game that Badger played as a shortstop against Culver-Stockton last season as a memory he won't forget about Badger's play.
"It was a one-run game and (Culver-Stockton) had runners on second and third with two outs," Hurst said. "They hit a line drive up the middle. Everybody thought it was going to go through and they were going to tie the game. She got a good angle on it and caught it. Game over."
Badger graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education and plans on pursuing a master's degree in business management as a graduate assistant. She will serve as an assistant on Hurst's staff next season.
Badger said she has enjoyed the friendly atmosphere at HLGU.
"I never doubted that I could approach a teacher about something, rather if it was personal or academic," Badger said. "It's just a very positive atmosphere full of people who really care about your well-being. That's a big thing when transferring here as just a kid at home to becoming an adult."