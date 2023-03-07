With the high school basketball season coming to a close, the Courier-Post will soon be issuing awards.
I saw a ton of basketball games throughout the past three months or so on both sides of the river, as well as a few college games.
During that time, I covered three big tournaments on this side of the river -- Monroe City, Highland and Tony Lenzini. I also covered several holiday tournaments and shootouts on the other side of the river that included Missouri teams.
The fast pace of the district games makes you realize how fast this all goes by. Months and months of hard work dedicated to either winning or going home in the postseason.
In Saturday's issue, the Courier-Post will unveil its All-Area Team as well as the winners for individual categories.
Below are our top-three for each individual award.
Boys MVP
Nominees: Bear Bock, Palmyra; Preston Brewer, Canton; Jace Eskew, Bowling Green
Bock was a game-changer on both ends of the floor for Palmyra, as well as someone who could play well inside and shoot from the outside. He was an unaminous First Team All-Conference selection.
Brewer led Canton in scoring, rebounds and free throw percentage this season. The sophomore also came through big in clutch moments this season.
Eskew was often the top scorer on a talented Bowling Green team this season as a sophomore.
Boys Defensive Player of the Year
Nominees: Bear Bock, Palmyra; Reece Buhlig, Monroe City; Kyle Frazier, Canton
Bock probably made his biggest impact this season on the defensive side of the ball with his guarding, blocking and ability to get rebounds.
Buhlig was a tenacious defender on a young Panthers team this season. His experience being part of the Monroe City team that made it to the Final Four earlier in his career was a great resource for his younger teammates.
Having a 6' 9" center like Frazier is a benefit for any team, as he was with Canton. He led Canton with 44 blocks this season.
Boys Freshman of the Year
Nominees: Quincy Mayfield, Monroe City; Kaden Oliver, Canton; Toby Sapp, Monroe City
Mayfield was inserted into Monroe City's starting lineup by necessity due to injuries and the graduation of 10 seniors, but had a strong freshman season. He would led Monroe City in scoring with 19 points in its final game of the season, a district semifinal loss to Palmyra.
Oliver emerged as one of Canton's top bench players this season, contributing key minutes during the Tigers run to the district championship.
Sapp emerged as a good shooter for Monroe City and a part-time starter.
Boys Coach of the Year
Nominees: Dalton Armontrout, Canton; Kent O'Laughlin, South Shelby; Brian Rea, Palmyra
Armontrout guided Canton to the district championship in his first season with the Tigers after coming in from South Shelby.
O'Laughlin replaced Armontrout at South Shelby and guided the Cardinals to its first district crown since 1994.
Rea guided Palmyra to an 18-7 season and second within the Clarence Cannon Conference this season.
Girls MVP
Nominees: Sydney Compton, Palmyra; Candra King, Palmyra; Miranda Patterson, South Shelby
Palmyra was blessed to have both Compton and King, who both made a huge impact on both ends of the floor.
Compton was a close second to King for the Palmyra lead in scoring.
Patterson was the Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year and helped guide South Shelby to the district championship and a sectional win.
Girls Defensive Player of the Year
Nominees: Nariah Clay, Canton; Candra King, Palmyra, Milli Mozee-Williams, South Shelby
Clay led Canton with 3.5 steals per game and was often asked to play in the interior, getting key defensive rebounds.
King averaged 3.4 blocks per game and was a dominant force in the paint. She made life difficult for opponents trying to get into the lane this season.
Mozee-Williams was a tenacious defender for South Shelby during her senior season.
Girls Freshman of the Year
Nominees: Addy Abell, Highland; Naaron Hays, Monroe City; Malia Stolte, Hannibal
Abell was a Second Team All-Conference selection during her freshman season. She scored 16 points in Highland's district quarterfinal win over Clark County.
Hays not only emerged as a starter during her freshman season, she was arguably the top player for Monroe City this year. She was a Second Team All-Conference selection.
Stolte's playing time increased as the season went on, slowly going from one of the top bench options to a place in the starting lineup. She was a Second Team All-Conference pick.
Girls Coach of the Year
Nominees: Danielle Baker, Canton; Shawn Gaines, Hannibal; Luke O'Laughlin, South Shelby; Tim Southers, Palmyra
I couldn't narrow this down to just three coaches, with that amount many still leaving off excellent coaches.
Baker nearly guided Canton to a district title until falling short to Schuyler County. Canton earned two tournament wins this season in the Highland and Tony Lenzini Tournaments.
Gaines instilled a new culture for Hannibal girls basketball. The Lady Pirates went from five wins in the previous two seasons to 18 wins this season.
O'Laughlin led South Shelby to its second straight district title and to the state quarterfinal this year.
Southers improved Palmyra by two wins this season and led the Lady Panthers to the Monroe City Tournament championship, but would ultimately fall to South Shelby for the second straight season in the district championship game.
