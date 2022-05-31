I ventured around northeast Missouri to cover a lot of high school baseball games this spring, and witnessed some exciting action on the diamond.
One game in particular that comes to mind is Hannibal's 3-2 walk-off win over Mexico on April 19 at Clemens Field. It's a comeback win that I feel that gave the Pirates momentum and helped catapult them to their first North Central Missouri Conference title since 1986.
Although I missed Palmyra's 14-run comeback against Clark County on April 12, I saw several of the Panthers key games that turned their season around after a 0-7 start.
It was an unusual spring in the sense that most of the games I covered were under rainy, windy and cold conditions.
Given that I was able to cover so many games, I decided to select the inaugural Courier-Post All-Star Baseball Team.
There were many very talented teams outside of my coverage area that I saw play, including South Shelby, Clark County, Bowling Green and Quincy Notre Dame.
For this All-Star Team, I only considered the six teams in the Courier-Post's coverage area -- Canton, Hannibal, Marion County, Mark Twain, Monroe City and Palmyra.
Let's start out with the First Team selections.
Keaton Scott, Hannibal, C
Keaton Scott was a rock behind the plate for Hannibal this season as a senior, excelling at blocking balls in the dirt, throwing out opposing base runners and working with the team's pitching staff.
Scott was also the Pirates table setter at the top of the lineup. He had many key hits to start rallies and drive in runs throughout the season.
Scott will continue his baseball career with Missouri S&T.
Nolyn Richards, Palmyra, 1B
As a senior, Nolyn Richards settled into the middle of the order for Palmyra and was one of their power bats this season.
Richards also emerged as a relief pitcher for Palmyra, coming through with a three-inning save to secure the Panthers first win of the season.
Kane Wilson, Hannibal, 2B
Kane Wilson emerged as a force in Hannibal's lineup during his sophomore season, breaking Charlie Culp's single season hit record and recording 39 hits.
Wilson was also solid defensively splitting his time between second base and first base this season. He was occasionally used as a relief pitcher and picked up the save in the conference title clinching game against Moberly on April 25.
Bo Patterson, Monroe City, SS
Bo Patterson made an impact as a senior for Monroe City on the field, mound and plate. He was the Panthers' ace pitcher, as well as its starting shortstop when not pitching.
In the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal, Patterson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He also earned the win after going 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.
Patterson was a Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference selection this season.
Chase Haner, Mark Twain, 3B
Chase Haner closed out his high school career with his second straight EMO Conference All-Conference selection after going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Tigers district quarterfinal game.
Haner settled in as Mark Twain's number three hitter in their lineup and was an excellent defender at third base.
Haner will continue his baseball career collegiately at Moberly Area Community College.
Alex Friday, Hannibal, LF
Alex Friday shifted from the middle infield to left field for his junior season and adapted real quick.
For his efforts, Friday earned his first All-Conference selection this season. He also was the Pirates No. 3 pitcher this season.
Ashton Wallace, Monroe City, CF
Ashton Wallace settled as the two-hole hitter for Monroe City in his senior season, while also playing solid defense in center field.
In the senior night win over Highland on April 27, Wallace went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.
Cody Culp, Hannibal, RF
In his first season as a starter, Cody Culp turned some heads with his outfield defense, especially with his throwing arm. Culp had two assists in a May 12 win over Palmyra, throwing out two Panthers at first base after they made contact into right field.
Owen Fuemmeler, Monroe City, DH
Owen Fuemmeler spent most of his time at catcher this season after being a starting outfielder during his freshman season.
While adjusting to a new position, Fuemmeler continued to provide a spark at the top of Monroe City's lineup. He earned his second straight All-Conference selection for his efforts.
Landyn Smith, Palmyra, Utility
Palmyra head coach Mark Loman utilized senior Landyn Smith at several positions this year, his normal shortstop position, center field, as a pitcher and even behind the plate as a catcher.
One spot that remained consistent for Smith was batting at the top of Palmyra's lineup. He finished the season with a .429 batting average, .579 slugging percentage, 32 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
Smith will play sprint football for Quincy University next fall.
Tanner VanWinkle, Hannibal, RHS
Tanner VanWinkle was part of a formidable Hannibal pitching staff in his senior season, helping the Pirates capture their first conference title in 36 years.
VanWinkle was the winning pitcher in the April 25 win over Moberly that clinched the conference championship, pitching 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts.
When not on the mound, VanWinkle played the middle infield and was also the Pirates cleanup hitter.
Cooper Stotts, Marion County, LHS
Mustangs left-hander Cooper Stotts made a statement to open the season, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts to earn a win over Knox County on March 21.
Stotts would occasionally battle wildness, but was one of the most overpowering pitchers in Northeast Missouri this season. He played at first base when not pitching and usually batted in the heart of Marion County's order.
Stotts will continue his baseball career with Quincy University next season.
Aaris Stolte, Hannibal, P
It would be fair to call Aaris Stolte the co-ace of the North Central Missouri Conference champion Hannibal this season.
While not possessing a blazing fastball, Stolte has several pitches in his arsenal and knew how to locate them. He threw a complete game with only one run allowed in Hannibal's Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal win over North Point on May 16.
Stolte will pitch for Maryville University at the collegiate level next season.
Robert Sutton, Canton, P
Robert Sutton settled in as Canton's No. 1 starting pitcher during his senior season, after the graduations of Garrett Lillard and Trevor Logsdon. Besides pitching, Sutton also was Canton's primary catcher when not on the mound.
There were still several other local players of note, so here is the Second Team selections.
Alex Loman, Palmyra, C
If it were not for Scott, Loman would had been an easy First Team selection with the senior catcher being a key player on Palmyra's second straight district title team.
Loman settled in as the Panthers cleanup hitter and was a steadying presence for a young pitching staff. He went 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs, while also earning the save in Palmyra's win over Clark County in the Class 3 District 6 championship game.
Loman was a Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference selection for the second straight season this year.
Blake Bringer, Canton, 1B
Blake Bringer settled in as Canton's starting first baseman during his sophomore season. He opened up the season going 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and three RBIs in the home opener against Monroe City on March 28.
Rayce Ragar, Palmyra, 2B
Sophomore Rayce Ragar came on strong late in the season for Palmyra, coming through with a three-hit, four-RBI game in a win over Highland in the Palmyra Baseball Slam on May 7.
Ragar was moved around the diamond this season, playing second base, outfield and at designated hitter.
Dalton Berhorst, Canton, SS
Senior Dalton Berhorst was one of Canton's top players in his second year as starting shortstop for the Tigers. He also served as a pitcher when not playing at shortstop.
Ryan Ross, Hannibal, 3B
Sophomore Ryan Ross was a smooth-fielding third baseman and steady presence in the five-hole of the Pirates lineup, earning a All-Conference selection this year.
Ross went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in Hannibal's Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal win over North Point.
Payton Hawkins, Mark Twain, LF
Senior Payton Hawkins was a four-year baseball player who emerged as the Tigers starting left fielder.
In the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal, Hawkins went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. He also served as Mark Twain's starting quarterback that led his team to two straight district championship games.
Braysen Douglas, Hannibal, CF
For his senior season, Braysen Douglas shifted from right field to center field with Hannibal having two new starters on the corner outfield spots.
Douglas also had to overcome a torn ACL from football season prior to the start of the Pirates baseball season.
Carter Hawkinson, Mark Twain, RF
Senior Carter Hawkinson emerged as a middle of the order threat for Mark Twain this season.
In a April 22 comeback win over Marion County, Hawkinson went 3-for-4 with two walks, a home run, five RBIs and two runs. He also had two hits in the Tigers district quarterfinal game.
Adam Goodwin, Palmyra, DH
Adam Goodwin was one of Palmyra's senior leaders this season, serving as the starting third baseman and the three-hole hitter.
Goodwin earned a All-Conference selection this year, as well as a All-District selection.
Root Cheney, Marion County, Utility
Junior Root Cheney was the swiss-army knife for Marion County this season, playing at catcher, third base, shortstop and pitcher.
Cheney was later moved to the leadoff spot as the season went on. He went 2-for-2 with a walk, double and five RBIs in a April 25 home win over Community.
Ethan Tallman, Palmyra, RHS
By the end of the season, sophomore Ethan Tallman was arguably Palmyra's top pitcher.
Tallman earned the win in the Class 3 District 6 championship game over Clark County after pitching five innings with seven strikeouts. He was also given the start against Elsberry in the sectional game, going 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Spencer Whetstone, Marion County, LHS
Many high school teams don't have a single left-handed pitcher on their staff, so Marion County knew it had a luxury with two tough lefties.
Senior Spencer Whetstone was Marion County's No. 2 pitcher this season, while also playing first base and hitting in the two-hole of the Mustangs lineup.
Jackson Jung, Mark Twain, P
Senior Jackson Jung was the Tigers ace this season, drawing the start in his team's biggest games, including the district quarterfinal.
Jung earned a All-Conference selection for the EMO Conference this season, while also playing shortstop when not on the mound.
Thomas Janes, Hannibal, P
Sophomore Thomas Janes took advantage of his first opportunity on the varsity team this year for Hannibal, giving the Pirates an pitching option from the left-handed side.
Janes made several starts this season, including a April 6 start against a loaded Quincy Notre Dame team. He also played first base when not on the mound.
