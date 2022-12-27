Northeast Missouri was home to several outstanding high school softball teams this fall, including Class 1 state champion Canton.
Bowling Green also made a deep run into the postseason, finishing third in Class 3.
Over the fall season, I witnessed several well-played games with the battles between Canton and Monroe City coming to mind.
In order to be selected to the team, I needed to at least watch a game and the player had to play for a Northeast Missouri school.
Finally, these awards are just for fun and likely has no bearing on college scholarship offers. I am not a coach or a scout, I am a sports editor.
First Team
Catcher: Kinsey Biggerstaff, Canton
First Baseman: Macy Glasgow, Canton
Second Baseman: Nariah Clay, Canton
Shortstop: Audri Youngblood, Monroe City
Third Baseman: Abbey Redd, Palmyra
Left Fielder: Lexi Peuster, Palmyra
Center Fielder: Grace Deters, Bowling Green
Right Fielder: Madison Gorrell, Canton
Designated Player: Belle Clark, Monroe City
Utility Player: Taylor Martin, Mark Twain
Infielder: Sofia Eleazarraraz, South Shelby
Outfielder: Kielyn Ott, Canton
Right-Handed Pitcher: Megan Graver, Bowling Green
Left-Handed Pitcher: Lucy Pratt, Monroe City
Pitcher: Emma Hultz, Canton
Pitcher: Payton Miller, Highland
Second Team
Catcher: Emily Freidank, Monroe City
First Baseman: Taylor Pfaff, Monroe City
Second Baseman: Emma Harshberger, Highland
Shortstop: Chloe Simms, Hannibal
Third Baseman: Sydney Charlton, Bowling Green
Left Fielder: Raelyn Stout, Mark Twain
Center Fielder: Macie Fisher, Canton
Right Fielder: Clara Bailey, Bowling Green
Designated Player: Alaina Loman, Palmyra
Utility Player: Kamryn Mitchell, South Shelby
Infielder: Tristen Holt, Marion County
Outfielder: Abigail Smith, Monroe City
Right-Handed Pitcher: Kennedy Wilson, Palmyra
Left-Handed Pitcher: Chloe Riley, Hannibal
Pitcher: Audri Youngblood, Monroe City
Pitcher: Allie Ruffcorn, Canton
Player of the Year: Kinsey Biggerstaff, Canton
In all facets of the game, there was no player more impactful than Canton junior catcher Kinsey Biggerstaff this season.
Biggerstaff threw out 44% of runners attempting to steal off of her and did not commit any errors, while catching every inning for Canton.
The junior backstop also helped guide a pitching staff led by Emma Hultz, who took over as Canton's No. 1 starter this season following the graduation of Kenzie Guilfoyle.
Biggerstaff also batted .430 with 37 RBIs this season that earned her First Team All-State honors.
While there is plenty of credit to go around for Canton's state championship, it's easy to see why Biggerstaff was the most valuable player for 2022.
Runner Up: Audri Youngblood, Monroe City
Pitcher of the Year: Megan Graver, Bowling Green
There were many deserving candidates for Pitcher of the Year.
Obviously, Canton junior Emma Hultz deserved consideration after being the Lady Tigers ace in their state championship run. Monroe City junior Lucy Pratt also had an outstanding season, as did Highland senior Payton Miller.
However, Bowling Green junior Megan Graver was absolutely dominant this season.
Graver struck out over 300 batters, a remarkable accomplishment at the high school level.
Besides that, Graver helped pitch Bowling Green into a third-place finish in Class 3 this season.
Runner Up: Emma Hultz
Rookie of the Year: Abby Lay, Highland
When Highland head coach Paul Scifres needed a quality start in the Class 2 District 5 quarterfinal against Mark Twain, he called upon freshman Abby Lay to take the ball.
Lay answered the call with a perfect game over Mark Twain and Scifres was able to save No. 1 pitcher Payton Miller for the semifinal game against Elsberry.
While the Lady Cougars would fall to eventual district champion Elsberry in the following round, Lay proved she will be a big part of Highland's future.
With Miller graduating, Lay could very well find herself as Highland's ace next season.
Runner Up: Mattie Chandler, Louisiana
Coach of the Year: Kristyn Arens, Canton
Third-year Canton head coach Kristyn Arens experienced postseason success as a player for the Lady Tigers as part of its 2008 team that placed third in state.
Canton finally won its first state championship in 2017, and followed that up with a second-place finish in 2019, a season before Arens took over the top job.
In her first two seasons, Canton fell short in the Class 1 sectionals to La Plata.
This season, Canton finally got over the hump and defeated La Plata to start its run to the state title.
Arens went on to guide Canton to the Class 1 state championship, giving the Lady Tigers its second state crown.
Runner Up: Craig Smith, Bowling Green
Team of the Year: Canton
This pick was a no-brainer as Canton won its second state softball championship this season.
The Lady Tigers finally got past La Plata in the Class 1 sectional round, after falling to them the previous two seasons in that round.
Canton carried that momentum on its way to the Class 1 state championship, defeating Braymer with Breckenridge, Marion C. Early and Polo in subsequent rounds.
Canton finished 27-5 this season and will be in good position to defend their title next season with only Nariah Clay and Madison Gorrell graduating from the 2022 team.
Runner Up: Bowling Green
