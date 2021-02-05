SHELBINA, Mo. -- Palmyra fell in an early hole that the Lady Panthers were unable to overcome in Friday's girls basketball game at South Shelby High School.
South Shelby took a 17-5 lead after a quarter of play and a 41-20 lead at halftime on the Lady Cardinals way to a 74-51 win over Palmyra.
One bright spot for the Lady Panthers was the play of senior forward Rylie McKinney, who scored 23 points. Freshman forward Candra King added 11 points for Palmyra.
South Shelby now has a 12-8 record for the season. Lady Cardinals junior Emma Dovin scored a team-high 24 points, while sophomore Kaylee Gaines was second with 21 points.
Palmyra (6-11) will host Monroe City on Tuesday night in its next game. Game time is at 6 p.m.