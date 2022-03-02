HANNIBAL — Hannibal freshman Mariah Mayfield was the Lady Pirates’ sole selection to the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference Team on Wednesday as a second team pick.
First team selections included Moberly’s Grace Billington, Mexico’s Mya Miller, Kirksville’s Corrine Vorkink, Moberly’s Asa Fanning, Marshall’s Leah Weaver and Mexico’s Riley Thurman.
Besides Mayfield, other second team selections included Kirksville’s Channing Totta, Fulton’s Kiah Pittman, Moberly’s Kennedy Messer, Kirksville’s Jenna Jackson, Marshall’s KiKi Simic and Mexico’s Taylor DeMint.
Kirksville, Mexico and Moberly tied for the conference title. Fulton, Hannibal and Marshall tied for last in the NCMC.
