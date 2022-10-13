HANNIBAL -- Hannibal came back out with a vengeance on Thursday night at Korf Gymnasium after a disappointing loss earlier in the week.
The Lady Pirates came way with a win over North Central Missouri Conference rival Fulton in three straight sets -- 25-16, 25-20, 25-15.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune recorded her 500th career kill during Thursday's win.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had seven kills and 15 digs.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 20 assists and four aces.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had six kills, two aces and three blocks.
Senior setter Nora Hark had nine kills, one ace and eight digs.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan had a team-high 12 digs.
Sophomore middle hitter Mia Ebers had five kills and 11 digs.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-9, 25-13). Malia Stolte had eight assists, three digs, six aces and five kills. Zanie Terrill had five assists, three digs, six aces and three kills.
Hannibal (17-10-1) will host Mexico (6-11-1) in its next game on Monday at 6 p.m. It will be senior night.
(0) comments
