Matt Pugh looking to build upon Hannibal's girls golf program

HANNIBAL — Matt Pugh will bring a wealth of coaching experience as he is set to take over as the Hannibal girls golf head coach next season.
Pugh has been a physical education teacher at Hannibal High School since 2008 and previously served as the school’s head boys basketball coach for five seasons from 2008-13.
Pugh had been the boys head basketball coach and golf coach at Iberia High School prior to his tenure at Hannibal. He had also been an assistant basketball coach at Canton High School and John Wood Community College.
“I think we are going to lean heavy on the individual side of things with golf lending itself a little bit more to the individual side of athletics, because golf is an individual sport for the most part,” Pugh said. “I’ve been really fortunate for the last several years since I’ve been out of the traditional coaching setting to learn from a lot of different people who coach at a high level.”
Pugh takes over for Patricia Carmitchel, who served as the girls golf head coach for the first two seasons of its existence.
The main goal for Pugh is to keep building the girls golf program.
“One thing that I’ve learned a lot about is just the relationship building piece (of coaching),” Pugh said. “That’s where I’m hoping to lean heavy on and build the program from what it is now. (Carmitchel) did a fantastic job of getting it off the ground and getting it running. I’m just hoping to continue to build on it.”
Hannibal will graduate two seniors from last year’s team, Cami Bross and Baylee Zeiger. The Pirates will return 12 players who either participated in the varsity or junior varsity team last year.
Among the varsity returners will include Grace Kirby, Alena Gilmore, Katelynn Ferguson and Pugh’s own daughter, Baylee Pugh.
Pugh said his daughter’s friendships with other team members will help with the transition to being the girls golf head coach.
“I think that also gives myself a little bit of an advantage going into this thing that I do know the girls who are involved and had a year to kind of be around them watching my own daughter play,” Pugh said. “I feel like I got a good handle on that, which I’m hoping I can use as a strength going forward.”
Pugh sees plenty of opportunity for growth as the team prepares for the fall 2021 season.
“We are looking forward to providing several opportunities for them over the summer,” Pugh said. “Last summer was so tough to get to with the covid thing going on, so those opportunities were extremely limited. This summer, we can get those opportunities a lot more this offseason, which will be huge for those girls.”