KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated Kirksville 8-0 in the first girls soccer conference game of the year.
Senior forward Bella Falconer scored the first goal in the third minute off an assist by freshman midfielder Ashley Davis.
Freshman forward Abbie Martin scored the second goal off an assist by senior defender Katie Greening.
Greening then scored on a penalty kick, helping Hannibal take a 3-0 lead to halftime.
Senior midfielder Trinity Alvey scored an unassisted goal to kick off the second half.
Davis scored the fifth goal off an assist by Falconer and later scored an unassisted goal.
Martin scored two more goals in the second half to get a hat trick.
Hannibal (2-0) will play Quincy (1-1) in the Quincy High Tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. at Flynn Stadium.
