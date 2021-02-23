CENTER, Mo. — District play did not go as hoped for the Mark Twain girls basketball team as they took an early exit on Tuesday.
The final result was the No. 4 seeded Lady Tigers falling to No. 5 seed Highland 39-29 at Mark Twain High School in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal.
It was a low-scoring game in the first half, with the Lady Cougars taking a slim 15-9 lead into halftime.
The second half is when Highland sophomore Ansley Bringer took over, as she scored 10 points in the third quarter. Bringer finished with 18 points and six rebounds.
Mark Twain senior guard Emma Ross scored a team-high 14 points, pulled down nine rebounds and came away with four steals.
Mark Twain ends the season with an 11-11 record.
Although the Lady Tigers were bounced in the first round, they are able to come away with a couple of accomplishments from the 2020-21 season. Mark Twain won the consolation bracket in both the Clopton Tournament and the Tony Lenzini Tournament.