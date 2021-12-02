CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain senior Chase Haner signed his national letter-of-intent to play baseball for Moberly Area Community College (MACC) in a ceremony at the Mark Twain High School Library on Wednesday.
Haner was the starting third baseman for the Tigers during his junior season, and has also played shortstop, catcher and outfield during his high school career.
“Moberly is close to home,” Haner said about continuing his baseball career collegiately. “I was looking for a (junior college) and I feel like the development is something that I needed. Hopefully that will help me go into a four-year program.”
With the Greyhounds beginning their baseball program during the 2022-23 school year, Haner will get an opportunity to be an inaugural team.
MACC will compete in NJCAA Division II play once its program begins under the direction of head coach Chris Fletcher.
“It’s just starting up and I think it’s going to be really good,” Haner said. “Especially with Coach Fletcher coming in and everything that they are trying to accomplish there. I think it’s going to definitely be a great program to be a part of for the next couple of years.”
Mark Twain baseball head coach Karl Asbury said Haner has tremendous work ethic and is always trying to improve.
“I know that he’s been involved in summer baseball on a travel team and has had some success there,” Asbury said. “He still tries to get better and better. It’s not just go through the motions at practice with him.”
Haner cited Angels center fielder and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout as his favorite player.
“Overall, he’s just good at everything he does,” Haner said. “He’s my role model. I try to be good at everything I do.”
Haner still has one year left of high school baseball and hopes the Tigers have a good season.
Haner added that he is looking forward to the spring baseball season for one more year so he can play with his friends that he grew up with.
“Most definitely (ready for baseball season),” Haner said. “Trying to get used to the big guys with the better talent. You will see faster pitchers (in college) because they are all going to throw high 80s or low 90s.”
During his time at Mark Twain, Haner has been known to be good at the fundamentals of baseball such as baserunning and defense.
Asbury noted that Haner was open to playing different positions starting out for the betterment of the team.
“He played catcher for us his freshman year,” Asbury said. “That’s one of those things I’m happy with him because it wasn’t something he wanted to do, but he accepted that responsibility. He caught and did a pretty good job as a freshman catcher. We didn’t have baseball his sophomore season. He came back last year and played third base and a little shortstop.”
