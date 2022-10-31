MTXC.jpg

Mark Twain's Matera Ellis (left) and Sam Northcutt (right) pose with their All-District medals after qualifying for the Class 2 state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 29.

 Contributed Photo

FULTON, Mo. -- Mark Twain had two runners qualify for the state cross country meet after earning All-District honors at the Class 2 District 3 meet on Saturday.

Senior Matera Ellis will represent the girls team in the state meet, while sophomore Sam Northcutt will represent the boys team.

