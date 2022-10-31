FULTON, Mo. -- Mark Twain had two runners qualify for the state cross country meet after earning All-District honors at the Class 2 District 3 meet on Saturday.
Senior Matera Ellis will represent the girls team in the state meet, while sophomore Sam Northcutt will represent the boys team.
"Sam and Matera are two very deserving athletes and their All-District honors can be attributed to their determination," said Mark Twain cross country coach Erin Mack. "Both have been strong leaders for the team and both are fierce competitors. Their strength is their work ethic. These two give 100% every day and really set the tone at practice for the others to follow."
It will be third straight state appearance for Ellis and the second state appearance for Northcutt. Northcutt finished ninth overall in the state meet last year as a freshman.
"Having previously run on the course and knowing it is an advantage," Mack said. "There will be no surprises. It's a great course that is specifically used for 5K races."
Northcutt led the boys team with a 10th place finish with a time of 18:03.00.
Tigers senior Brandon Black placed 38th with a time of 19:30.00.
Rounding out the Mark Twain boys team were senior Gabe Howald placing 62nd at 20:42.70, sophomore Ean Colbert placing 78th at 21:54.60, senior Lukas McLeod placing 89th at 22:47.10, junior Colten Eisele placing 108th at 25:10.60 and senior Evan Zumwalt placing 109th at 25:15.60.
"What a tremendous season we have had this year," Mack said. "We have had a lot of team successes and individual accomplishments over the course of our season and I couldn't be more proud of all my athletes."
Ellis led the girls team with a 12th place finish with a time of 22:40.40.
Mark Twain had two other girls make the top-50, with freshman Ava Roberts placing 34th at 23:54.00 and junior Cynthia Resor placing 41st at 24:34.10.
Rounding out the Mark Twain girls team finishers were sophomore Sydney Miller placing 51st at 25:47.20, senior Lauren Booth placing 54th at 26:22.10 and junior Annabelle Peck placing 72nd at 30:14.60.
"We have seven seniors on this year's cross country team that have brought a lot of talent and experience to our program," Mack said. "Most of them have been running since junior high and their commitment to our program is a true testament to their character and strength. Their leadership has helped to build a positive culture on our team that will continue on through our underclassmen."
Ellis and Northcutt will compete in the Class 2 state cross country meet at Gans Creek Course on Saturday, Nov. 5. The girls race is at 9 a.m., while the boys team is at 9:45 a.m.
