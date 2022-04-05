CENTER, Mo. — After a disappointing loss to Elsberry on Monday, Mark Twain rebounded in a big way against Paris in Tuesday’s home game.
Mark Twain’s offense was firing on all cylinders from the start of Tuesday’s game, with the Tigers coming away with a 12-2 win over Paris in five innings.
“It feels really good,” said Tigers senior second baseman Braden Wisdom. “I haven’t (mercy ruled) many teams in my high school career. So, it was a good feeling.”
Another big part of Mark Twain’s win was the pitching performance from senior right-hander Jackson Jung.
Jung earned the win after pitching five innings with eight strikeouts; while limiting the Coyotes to two hits, three walks and two earned runs.
“Jackson is our ace,” Wisdom said. “He’s always going to pop it. He just did his thing.”
Jung would walk the first batter of the game before getting three straight outs to get out of the first inning. He would follow that with a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the first.
After Jung stole second base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch, Wisdom drove him in with a single.
“I like to be aggressive,” Wisdom said. “I don’t want the pitcher to dictate that at bat. If it’s in the strike zone, I’ll probably swing at it. So that’s what I did today.”
Mark Twain added two more runs in the first off a two-out suicide squeeze by Landon Moss, which scored Wisdom. A throwing error then scored Chase Haner.
Jung would strike out the side in the second inning, but Coyotes pitcher Colton Kendrick returned the favor by retiring the side in the Tigers half of the inning.
In the third inning, Haner singled to drive in Wisdom. Haner then stole second and third base, which set up him scoring on a wild pitch.
“We always go off the catcher,” Wisdom said. “If the catcher has a weak arm, we are going. We just want to be aggressive and put some runs up on the board. That’s just what we do.”
Paris narrowed Mark Twain’s lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning when Ryan Breid was beaned and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth off of three walks, two hits, a balk and the aid of four stolen bases. Mark Twain knocked Kendrick out of the game, as well as Paris right-handed reliever Colton Poddany.
The Coyotes scored a run in the fifth inning after Kendrick singled in Collin Young, which put the score at 10-2 in Mark Twain’s favor.
With the first two Tiger hitters reaching base, Payton Hawkins singled home Spencer Turnbull. Jung would close out the game with a sacrifice fly to score Aidan Dye.
Wisdom went 2-for-2 with three runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Haner went 2-for-2 with a walk, three runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases.
Mark Twain (1-2) will host Bowling Green (4-0) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
“We are going to work how we’ve been working,” Wisdom said. “We are looking great this year. Better than we ever have been. We are just going to keep working hard.”
