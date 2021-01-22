PALMRYA, Mo. — The consolation final of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament was a roller coaster for Mark Twain and Highland on Friday.
Mark Twain rolled out with a commanding 15-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Instead of steadily increasing the lead, Mark Twain had to battle back to secure a 52-47 win over Highland.
“We knew that this Highland team was going to battle time and time again,” said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. “Their coach (Ashton Jaco) does such a great job of keeping them composed and under the control ... we knew when we were up 15-1, it wasn’t safe.”
Lady Tigers junior Emma Ross was the team’s primary scorer early on, putting up 12 points in the first quarter. Ross finished the game with 18 points and five rebounds.
“I know Emma really wanted the hardware, especially with Highland being a district opponent for us,” Boswell said. “The way that she was really aggressive tonight and didn’t back down from the moment was huge.”
Highland picked it the pace in the second quarter, outscoring Mark Twain by a 15-6 margin. The Lady Cougars entered halftime only down five points after digging an early hole.
Leading the way for Highland was senior Marissa Abell and freshman Rachael Bringer. Bringer scored a team-high 18 points and also pulled down a team-high four rebounds. Abell scored 13 points and had two rebounds.
The two teams changed leads five times during the second half. At times, it looked like Highland had the momentum and had Mark Twain on its heels.
“There was a stretch in the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter, were we looked like the team we were last year and early this year,” Boswell said. “We didn’t have any composure. We rushed our possessions and kind of threw the ball away.”
Mark Twain regained the lead twice late in the fourth quarter. The first time was a basket from Ross.
The biggest play of the game came from sophomore Emily Evans, who got a steal and ended up getting what would be the game-winning shot with 45 seconds remaining.
Boswell said Evans can play anywhere and plays significant minutes, despite coming off the bench.
“If any of our girls went out on quarantine this year, Emily stepped into the starting lineup,” Boswell said. “She embraced that role and has outworked everyone every day in practice. It was so good to see her come up with that huge play for us.”
Friday’s win marked the second time in three weeks that Mark Twain has won a tournament consolation bracket title.
“It feels great,” Boswell said. “We wanted to be getting those top-three trophies. Anytime you can walk away with two wins, especially in a tournament as tough as the Tony Lenzini, it feels awesome.”
Mark Twain (7-8) will host Canton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Mark Twain previously played Canton in the first-round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament, narrowly losing 50-45.
“We will go watch film and look at what we were successful at tonight and what we were successful at against Canton,” Boswell said. “With that being such a close game and (see) how we can we close that gap and carry over the momentum and energy.”