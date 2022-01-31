STAFF REPORT
The Mark Twain boys basketball team defeated Wright City 61-44 at home on Monday.
Tigers junior Conner Eckler led the way in scoring with 20 points. Lakoda Preston added 15 points, while Josh Brothers put up 10 points.
Mark Twain (7-11) will play at Van-Far (5-13) in its next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
