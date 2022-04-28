CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- Mark Twain won its third straight baseball game on Wednesday, defeating Clopton 13-2.
Payton Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and two runs. Chase Haner went 1-for-2 with a walk, run, stolen base and two RBIs. Carter Hawkinson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jackson Jung started the game and went six innings with five strikeouts. He was the winning pitcher after limiting Clopton to three hits, three walks and no earned runs.
Mark Twain (5-5) will play at Monroe City (4-7) in its next game on Friday at 5 p.m.
