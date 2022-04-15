PITTSFIELD, Ill. -- Mark Twain raced its way to first place finishes for both the boys and girls teams at the Saukee Invitational on Thursday.
"It was a great team effort from both teams at the meet," said Mark Twain girls track coach Erin Mack. "These kids are really starting to show their competitive edge and I couldn't be more proud of them. They continue to focus on improvements and look forward to the challenges at the meets."
Coming away with individual race wins were Madison Boleach in the 100-meter dash, Jordan Ball in the 400-meter dash and Matera Ellis in hte 1,600-meter run.
Autumn Armour won the long jump for Mark Twain.
Three Mark Twain girls relay teams finished in first -- the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800.
Boleach, Armour, Bre Black and Audrey Ross were part of the 4x100 team, while Boleach, Armour, Anna Owen and Ross made up the 4x200 team.
The Mark Twain 4x800 team consisted of Ellis, Elizabeth Northcutt, Cynthia Resor and Sydney Miller.
Miller also came away with a second place finish in the 1,600-meter run.
The Mark Twain girls 4x400-meter relay team of Ross, Owen, Miller and Ball placed second.
Third place individual race finishers included Ross in the 100-meter dash, Ellis in the 800-meter run, Shaelyn Shepherd in the 200-meter dash and Miller in the 300-meter hurdles.
Kadence Hawn placed third in the girls high jump, and Black placed third in the long jump.
The Mark Twain boys team had three individual race winners -- Lakoda Preston in the 100-meter dash, Lukas McLeod in the 400-meter dash and Will Owen in the 800-meter run.
The Tigers 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams placed first, with the 4x400 team consisting of Owen, Sam Northcutt, Chase Lake and McLeod and the 4x800 team consisting of Northcutt, Owen, Brandon Black and McLeod.
The Tigers had three second place finishes in the field events -- Ashton Hughes in shot put, Mack Davenport in discus and Preston in the triple jump.
Northcutt placed second in the 1,600-meter run and Black placed second in the 3,200-meter run.
The boys team had two third place finishes -- Gabe Howald in the 3,200-meter run and Northcutt in the high jump.
"We are about halfway through our season and our expectations keep changing as these kids achieve one goal after another," Mack said. "We have some very strong motivational and inspiring senior leaders on the team who are always encouraging our underclassmen. They are invested and are determined to make this a memorable season."
Up next for Mark Twain is the Dennis Hancock Invitational at Monroe City High School on Tuesday, starting at 3 p.m.
