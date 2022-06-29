CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain blue-and-white is making waves in the Missouri Helmet Challenge Championship, winning Region No. 5 to advance to the championship bracket.
Principia, East Prairie, Kelly, Malden and Jefferson (Festus) were among the teams Mark Twain defeated in the Missouri Helmet Challenge on its way to the Elite Eight.
Mark Twain football head coach Austin Leake said its been really cool to see all of the community support behind the team.
“I expect to do pretty solid on how interested our community has been in it with voting,” Leake said. “My grandma even downloaded a Twitter account just to vote for it.”
The Mark Twain Tigers are now matched up against the Jefferson City Jays in the Elite Eight of the Missouri Helmet Challenge Championship, as voting started on Tuesday.
Other Elite Eight matchups include Platte County vs. Norborne/Harbin, St. Charles vs. Marshfield and Lee’s Summit vs. Boonville.
Leake added that the helmet challenge has been a neat process to compete in.
“It’s a cool deal that means nothing in the grand scheme of things,” Leake said. “It’s just a picture of a helmet. It’s something to compete in and it’s sort of our motto to always compete. We’ll compete in this as well.”
The Mark Twain helmet has a interlocking MT logo in blue and gray, with a white background and a blue stripe surrounded by two gray stripes in the middle of the helmet.
Mark Twain also has Tigers spelled out on the bottom back of the helmet, along with a map of Mark Twain Lake.
Tigers senior Lakoda Preston said it was awesome to have Mark Twain advance to the Elite Eight of the Missouri Helmet Challenge.
“Just the support that we’ve gotten from the community was awesome,” Preston said. “People sharing it all the way around. I saw it on Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat (from) kids are age and adults. It was great to see all the people come together once again.”
Preston added that he appreciates the support from the community in the Ralls County R-II School District.
“I think that’s going to carry over to the season into the home games,” Preston said. “I feel like that’s going to get me pumped up. So, I’m pretty excited.”
The Missouri Helmet Challenge started with 350 Missouri schools competing against each other in a March Madness style tournament, which is in its third year.
