MEXICO, Mo. -- Mark Twain won its fourth straight baseball game on Tuesday, defeating Missouri Military Academy 18-1.
Tigers right-hander Jackson Jung started the game and went three innings to earn the win, with Payton Hawkins pitching the final inning in relief.
Jung also went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and three runs. Chase Haner hit two doubles and scored two runs.
Mark Twain (6-5) will play at Community (6-4) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
