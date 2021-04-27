CENTER, Mo. -- Payton Hawkins hit a walk-off double for Mark Twain to get a 16-15 win over Highland in eight innings on Monday at Mark Twain High School.
Braden Wisdom started the game for the Tigers and went two innings with two strikeouts and four earned runs. He was relieved by Chase Lake and Jackson Jung, who both went two innings apiece.
Riley Brown earned the win in relief after pitching the final two innings with two strikeouts and no earned runs.
Chase Haner went 4-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Spencer Turnbull went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run. Carter Hawkinson went 2-for-5 with a run and three RBIs.
Mark Twain (2-11) will host Monroe City (2-8) on Friday at 5 p.m. in its next game. The scheduled Tuesday game against Clopton was canceled, due to Clopton forfeiting the remainder of their season.