CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain runners have noticed the upgrade with the new track surface at Mark Twain High School as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The new track surface has been much smoother on the feet than the old gravel track.
“We really like the new track,” said Mark Twain head coach Elizabeth Northcutt said. “It reads off our feet and gives us a nice bounce. It’s not like we are stutter stepping into gravel.”
While Mark Twain will not host a meet this year, it has been a big upgrade for practices.
“It’s so exciting to run on the new track,” said Tigers senior Will Owen. “Running is a craft and to practice out in your complete environment is exciting, being able to wear spikes every day. I always had shin splints (in the past).”
Owen was the only state qualifier on the boys team last season, finishing 16th in the 800-meter run at the Class 2 state meet.
Owen also competes in the 400-meter run, the mile run and the 4X800-meter relay.
Joining Owen in the boys distance runners include freshman Sam Northcutt, who made a big impact during the fall cross country season, as well as juniors Brandon Black and Gabe Howald.
“I think they look up to me for knowledge when it comes to running their events,” Owen said. “When to kick and how to play the game smart.”
The girls distance runners will be led to Elizabeth Northcutt, and also brings back several other experienced runners.
Senior Matera Ellis, junior Lauren Booth and sophomore Cynthia Resor all return. Freshman Sydney Miller will join the distance runners after a successful junior high career.
“Our senior team this year is really a leader group,” Northcutt said. “I’ve been doing this since seventh grade and throughout high school. We have very driven underclassmen that we are looking for our team to really excel this year.”
The girls team returns all four runners from the 4X100-meter relay team that advanced to the Class 2 state meet and finished seventh overall.
Among the runners in the 4X100-meter relay team include Madison Boleach, Autumn Armour, Bre Black and Audrey Ross, who also compete in individual sprint races.
“They broke the school record twice last year in the 4X1,” said Mark Twain girls head coach Erin Mack. “All four of them are returning this year. I really think we are going to have a strong sprint group because we also gained Shaelyn Shepherd and Jordan Ball, who were really strong sprinters in junior high and are freshmen this year.”
On the boys side, the top sprinters include Lakoda Preston, Chase Lake, Lukas McLeod, Jackson Jung, Hunter Armour and Cody Miller.
McLeod went to sectionals in the 400-meter run, and was part of the 4X400 and 4X800-meter relay teams that also made sectionals.
Mark Twain boys head coach Matt Boswell is hoping to push it to the next level and qualify for state in those events.
“This is by far the biggest group we’ve had and it’s going to be the most competitive,” Boswell said. “Some underclassmen who haven’t ran with us in the past are coming out and really committing to the program and getting better every day. I hope that we compete well at the district level and the sectionals to send a lot of people to state.”
Sam Northcutt is being counted on as the boys top option at high jump.
Mark Twain will have several athletes try out for the long jump and triple jump.
The girls team did not have any athletes compete in the high jump or triple jump last season, but return Autumn Armour and Black as long jumpers.
Joining Armour and Black in the long jump is freshman Jordan Ball.
“(Armour and Black) helped the team earn a few points at meets,” Mack said. “Bre and Autumn are both clearing 14 feet and we need to get another foot or two from them.”
Both teams are working with coach Tom Roth on throwing events.
On the girls side, Mark Twain will have Madison Epperson, Felicity Ball and Summer Miller in the shot put and discus events.
The boys team will rely on two seniors in the throwing events, Ashton Hughes in the shot put and Mack Davenport in discus. Several freshmen will also take part in throwing events.
While Mark Twain is not hosting any events this year, they will be competing in several local meets throughout the season.
“The Monroe City ones are always my favorite,” said Elizabeth Northcutt. “They are really close and we have some pretty familiar competitors up there. We have a meet up in Highland this year I’m looking forward to.”
Owen is looking forward to the Hannibal meet.
“I’m running against my friends in Hannibal and other local people,” Owen said. “It’s just exciting to see everybody come and compete.”
2022 Schedule
March 22 — Montgomery County Invitational
March 24 — Bowling Green Open
March 29 — North Callaway Meet
March 31 — Monroe City Invitational
April 5 — Bowling Green Meet
April 8 — Palmyra Open
April 12 — Highland Meet
April 14 — Pittsfield Meet
April 19 — Monroe City Meet
April 22 — Cunningham Invitational
April 26 — Louisiana Invitational
April 29 — Hannibal Meet
May 3 — EMO Conference Meet
