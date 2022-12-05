MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain's defense and rebounding were lacking during its first round game against Louisiana in the Monroe City Tournament on Monday.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain's defense and rebounding were lacking during its first round game against Louisiana in the Monroe City Tournament on Monday.
The Tigers dug an early hole and would fall to the Bulldogs 60-54.
"We were outrebounded by a team we are bigger than and (Louisiana) were more physical against us," said Tigers head coach Jared Akright. "We didn't get to the rim as much. This was a bad game defensively. I told them after all of that, we still only lost by six."
While Louisiana took a 33-20 lead at halftime, Mark Twain would outscore the Bulldogs by a 32-27 margin in the second half.
Akright said it was Mark Twain's worst defensive performance of the young season.
"I told them you can't dig yourself down 13 points at halftime against a good team," Akright said. "It's tough to come back against good teams. In our help side defense, we didn't rotate and we stood around and watched."
Louisiana senior Jack Logan scored a team-high 18 points and had six rebounds.
Bulldogs senior Wyatt Harrison added 15 points, while junior Wyatt Martin put up 12 points.
Mark Twain senior Josh Brothers led the team in both scoring and rebounding, putting up 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
"Josh had a pretty good game," Akright said. "He's pretty solid. I would like him to rotate more and more more on the defensive side, but offensively he did well."
Tigers sophomore Sam Northcutt scored 11 points and had eight rebounds.
"He's starting to come around," Akright said. "He's just a sophomore. He still makes those sophomore mistakes, but his aggressiveness, attitude and effort puts him in the right places at a lot of the time."
Mark Twain senior Brandon Black also reached double-digit scoring with 10 points.
Louisiana (3-1) will play Palmyra (4-0) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Mark Twain (2-2) will play Paris (1-3) in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
"That's what we have to do to win," Akright said. "We have to fix our defense and rebounding. If winning isn't motivation, I don't know what is."
