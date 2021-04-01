KINGDOM CITY, Mo. -- The Mark Twain track and field team competed in North Callaway's Thunderbird Open on Tuesday with 13 other teams.
The Mark Twain girls team placed seventh overall, while the boys team placed ninth overall. Centralia won both the boys and girls events.
The Tigers had two individual winners with Will Owen winning the boys 800-meter run and Lukas McLeod winning the boys 400-meter dash.
The Mark Twain girls 4X100-meter relay team consisting of Madison Boleach, Breanna Black, Autumn Armour and Audrey Ross finished first.
Mark Twain will compete in the Monroe City meet on Thursday.