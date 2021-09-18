SHELBYVILLE, Mo. -- Mark Twain went 2-1 in the North Shelby Tournament on Saturday to earn a third place finish.
Freshman pitcher Bronwyn Harding earned her first two varsity wins in Saturday's tournament, pitching 15 innings with 14 strikeouts and six earned runs. 10 against LInn co
"Bronwyn was as tough as nails today," said Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel. "Not many freshmen can throw eight solid innings to keep their team in the game. She's been working really hard on repeating mechanics and throwing competitive strikes and not just get-me-over strikes. She was a bulldog all day for us."
Mark Twain defeated Linn County 5-4 in eight innings in the tournament opener with a walk-off hit from Autumn Arndt to drive in Audrey Ross. Harding pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
North Shelby shut out Mark Twain 10-0 in five innings in the second game with Arndt getting the sole hit.
Emily Evans went 4-for-4 in the third-place game with a double, two triples and four RBIs.
"We moved Emily down a spot to seventh in the order to take some pressure off of her and let her find her swing," Parcel said. "She's one of the most coachable players I've ever had. She always wants to get better and she's become a terrific all-around player."
Evans' contributions helped the Lady Tigers defeat Scotland County 14-6 in the third game.
Parcel credited Kenleigh Epperson, Arndt and Ross for their contributions in the tournament.
"Everything they hit was on the line," Parcel said. "These girls really answered the call today and set us up to start making that push to where we thought we would be at this time."
Mark Twain (4-8) will host Madison (5-8) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.