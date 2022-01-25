CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain and Canton met in the consolation semifinals of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament less than a week ago, so the two Tiger teams were plenty familiar with each other.
Canton won the previous matchup, but this time Mark Twain pulled out a 62-40 win at Mark Twain High School on Tuesday evening.
Mark Twain junior Lukas McLeod scored a team-high 17 points. Junior Conner Eckler scored 16 points, while junior Lakoda Preston and freshman Sam Northcutt both scored 11 points.
Mark Twain (5-11) will play at Marion County (4-11) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Up next for Canton (6-9) is the La Plata Invitational, which runs from Jan. 31-Feb. 5.
