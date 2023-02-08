CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain senior Clayton Turnbull made a decision on his future on Tuesday, signing a national letter-of-intent to attend and play football for Quincy University.
Turnbull will major in sports medicine at QU.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain senior Clayton Turnbull made a decision on his future on Tuesday, signing a national letter-of-intent to attend and play football for Quincy University.
Turnbull will major in sports medicine at QU.
"It's just the full ride I got here," Turnbull said of his decision to sign with QU. "After meeting with Coach (Gary) Bass, I was ready to get there and get to work. He's got a good group of guys there. I'm ready to work out with them and get to know their playbook. Hopefully get in a groove with them and have a good career at Quincy."
This past season, Turnbull was a Second Team All-Conference offensive lineman selection and a First Team defensive end selection in the EMO Conference. He also achieved those honors during the 2021 season.
Turnbull was also a three-time All-District selection.
While Turnbull played on both sides of the ball with Mark Twain, he will play offensive guard with the Hawks.
"I'm going to play offensive guard," Turnbull said. "I've played offensive guard the last 10 years of my life and excelled there."
Turnbull said he liked the way Coach Bass recruited him to play for QU.
"Coach Bass is definitely a great man," Turnbull said. "Me and my brother arrived on campus and he gave us a warm welcome outside the doors and showed us around. Told us how it's going to be for the next four years of my life. He stayed in touch with me throughout the recruiting process."
Turnbull was part of the Mark Twain team that went 10-2 and advanced to the district championship game in 2021.
It is a season that Turnbull remembers well.
"I went All-Conference and we also won our first district game in awhile," Turnbull said. "We won the second district game. I got pretty excited to be able to play Monroe City, but we fell short. Just a super successful season we had."
Turnbull said he learned a lot from current Tigers head coach Mark Epperson, who was the longtime defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach last summer.
"(Our coaches at Mark Twain) were really great guys," Turnbull said. "With Coach Epperson, the thing I wanted to do has been in the sports medicine field. Watching him as I got my ankles taped up for football. I want to do that and help other people fight through their injuries."
Turnbull also learned from former head coach Austin Leake and other members of the Mark Twain coaching staff.
"Coach Leake was a good guy to step in and lead us through a pretty good season," Turnbull said. "Coach (Dalton) Hill gave me a lot of good footwork (tips) and taught me about running techniques and stuff like that. Coach (Jared) Akright is another good guy."
Coaching is something that may interest Turnbull in the future.
"Maybe down the line, I'll look into (coaching) after a few years to see what I want to do," Turnbull said. "I might look into that."
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.