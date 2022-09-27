COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Twain was among several area schools that competed in the Gans Creek Classic cross country race on Saturday.
Mark Twain competed in the white 5K division, with the girls team placing 14th and the boys team placing 21st.
Mark Twain sophomore Sam Northcutt was in front of the pack for the Mark Twain boys, placing 14th with a time of 17:32.6. It was a new personal record for the Tiger sophomore.
Mark Twain senior Brandon Black placed 71st with a time of 19:12.6 for Mark Twain.
Rounding out the Mark Twain boys runners were senior Gabe Howald placing 111th at 20:06.3, sophomore Ean Colbert placing 199th at 22:06.1, junior Colton Eisele placing 214th at 23:19.0, senior Evan Zumwalt placing 236th at 25:26.8 and senior Thomas Barnes placing 248th at 28.22.3.
"The boys team is loaded with talent and we have some great leaders," said Mark Twain cross country coach Erin Mack. "They hold each other accountable, pick each other up and push each other to get better with each race. They have high expectations for themselves and are working hard to achieve their goals."
Marion County placed 19th in the boys white 5K division with sophomore Levi Wright placing 42nd with a time of 18:21.7.
Rounding out the Marion County boys team were sophomore Porter Britt placing 81st at 19:31.2, freshman Wyatt Turley placing 105th at 19:59.8, sophomore Rheo Schluckebier placing 133rd at 20:25.7, freshman Colton Swisher placing 162nd at 20:54.9, junior Shawn Martin placing 173rd at 21:08.5, sophomore Mason Wood placing 192nd at 21:51.0, sophomore Joey Lageman placing 207th at 22:35.9, freshman Nathan Wright placing 212nd at 23:09.6 and sophomore Nick Kelso plaing 10th at 23:56.0.
Palmyra placed 24th in the boys white 5K division with senior Connor Bross placing 53rd at a time of 18:37.8.
Rounding out the Palmyra boys team were junior Jacob Barnes placing 86th at 19:50.0, junior Carter Harper placing 127th at 20:21.1, freshman Ashton Lovegreen placing 188th at 21:42.5, freshman Wesley Summers placing 197th at 22:00.3 and senior Owen Mason Kiefaber placing 217th at 23:35.6.
Mark Twain senior Matera Ellis led the way for the Mark Twain girls, placing 47th overall with a time of 23:18.0.
Mark Twain junior Cynthia Resor placed 90th with a time of 25:12.1 for Mark Twain.
Rounding out the Mark Twain girl runners were senior Lauren Booth placing 101st at 25:29.6, freshman Ava Roberts placing 119th at 26:27.8 and junior Annabelle Peck placing 155th at 31:41.8.
"The girls team continues to drop their times," Mack said. "They are determined to do big things this season and are working hard to reach their goals. I am proud of their efforts and their positive mindset as we move through our season."
Palmyra did not have enough runners to qualify as a team.
Palmyra senior Aly Noland placed 10th overall with a time of 21:23.1.
The Hannibal boys team placed 17th in the boys blue 5K division.
Leading the way for Hannibal was senior Cameron Nichols, who placed 52nd with a time of 17:48.8.
Hannibal senior David Munger placed 52nd with a time of 17:55.7, while senior Eli Hess placed 62nd with a time of 18:08.9.
Rounding out the Hannibal boys team were freshman Jonas Thompson placing 114th at 18:50.9, junior Sam Schisler placing 189th at 19:58.3, freshman Tanner Allen placing 230th at 21:00.1, freshman Gage Akright placing 258th at 21:42.2, junior Jace Miller placing 262nd at 21:57.9, sophomore Matt Septor placing 294th at 25:15.0 and sophomore Josh Jaworski placing 299th at 27:39.6.
The Hannibal girls team placed 21st in the girls blue 5K division.
Hannibal senior Jocelyn Dorsey led the way with a 20th place finish at a time of 21:12.6.
Rounding out the Hannibal girls team were sophomore Ava Bonvillian placing 99th at 23:30.8, freshman Matilynn Harvery placing 140th at 24:20.9, freshman Jordan Puterbaugh placing 143rd at 24:26.4, freshman Piper Berhorst placing 153rd at 24:38.4, sophomore Riah Wigfall placing 221st at 27:33.6 and senior Katie Locke placing 241st at 32:24.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.