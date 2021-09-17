CENTER, Mo. — Homecoming was good to Mark Twain as the Tigers roared to a 56-6 win over Military Military Academy on Friday.
The Tigers set the tone from the start with Connor Eckler recovering an MMA fumble on the opening kickoff.
“They did a toss pass (on the kickoff),” said Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake. “It was a decent play by (MMA), but we stripped it out. It set the tone getting a turnover on the first play.”
Mark Twain quickly converted that momentum into a touchdown with Landon Moss rushing for a 15-yard touchdown and converting a two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 8-0 lead two minutes into the game.
In Mark Twain’s next possession, quarterback Payton Hawkins threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lakoda Preston. Hawkins then threw a pass to Eckler to convert the two-point play, putting the Tigers up 16-0.
Dawson Talbott ran in a 54-yard touchdown in the Tigers next possession, with Moss running in the two-point conversion to put Mark Twain up three scores.
Preston continued his magic in the return game, returning a punt for a touchdown late in the first quarter. It was Preston’s fourth touchdown on a kickoff or punt return this season.
“I knew as soon as he caught that punt return he would score,” Leake said. “He’s a special kid and a dynamic player. It’s our job to get him the ball the way he’s supposed to get the ball.”
Coleman Epperson blocked a punt and recovered it early in the second quarter to set up Preston’s third touchdown of the game, a 27-yard run. Jackson Jung ran in the two-point conversion to put Mark Twain up 40-0.
In Mark Twain’s next possession, Moss broke out for a 35-yard run and a 19-yard run to put the Tigers near the goal line. Hawkins then threw his second touchdown pass of the game, completing it to Riley Brown.
After MMA turned the ball over on downs, Moss would run in his second touchdown of the game.
“The line did a great job of clearing the way for all of them,” Leake said. “Landon is a physical runner. Even when some kid has a free hit on him, he can shed a tackle and run hard.”
Daulton Lake recovered an MMA fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Mark Twain would enter halftime with a 56-0 lead.
The Colonels got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Jeremy Ansel scored on a four-yard touchdown run on the Mark Twain second-string defense.
“(Our defense) has been awesome every week,” Leake said. “We gave up six and it was the young guys and we gave up some points last week with the young guys. The starting defense has only given up three touchdowns all year. Coach (Mark) Epperson does a good job with them.”
Mark Twain (4-0) will host Bowling Green (3-0) in the Tigers next game on Friday, Sept. 24.
“We’ve got a stiff test next week with a team that’s hanging 50 (points) on every single team, no matter how good they are,” Leake said. “So we’ll see how good we are next week, for sure.”
Other area games
Palmyra defeated Brookfield 23-6 at home to even up their record. Quarterback Collin Arch went 9-for-20 passing for 140 yards and one touchdown, while running for 111 yards and one touchdown.
Hayes Miller caught four passes for 86 yards for Palmyra, while running five times for 24 yards. Landyn Smith caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Nolyn Richards ran 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Teagan Pope led Palmyra defenders with eight tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. Brayden Madden had 5.5 tackles. Arch and Smith each had an interception.
No. 2 ranked Monroe City defeated Centralia 44-6 on the road. The Panthers did not give up any points until the fourth quarter.
Monroe City (4-0) will host Palmyra (2-2) next Friday in a conference showdown.