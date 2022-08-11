CENTER, Mo. -- There are a number of changes with Mark Twain football following one of its most successful seasons in team history, coming one win short of tying the school record.
Conner Eckler takes over as starting quarterback after the graduation of Payton Hawkins.
"I'm reading the playbook every day and getting to know it," Eckler said. "Just running through it every day is making me know it better."
Eckler has the confidence of All-Conference running back/wide receiver Lakoda Preston as the Tigers signal caller.
"We've had that chemistry since youth," Preston said. "It's kind of been that dynamic duo and I can't wait to take that into the season."
Head coach Austin Leake resigned last month to take a job as tight ends coach for Division II powerhouse Henderson State.
Mark Twain then promoted longtime defensive coordinator Mark Epperson to head coach with about a month before the season opener, giving the Tigers continuity and stability.
"I've been around this school and the team and the community for 18 years, going into my 19th year," Epperson said. "I know the ins and outs around here. I know the kids and the administration is awesome. So I think it's going great."
Mark Twain has also done some re-shuffling with the coaching staff. Matt Boswell takes over as special teams coach, Jared Akright moves from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator and Jake Moss takes the role of offensive line coach.
The transition to Epperson has been seamless for the players, who wish Leake success at his new job and praise the current coaching staff.
"It's amazing having (Epperson) out here," Preston said. "He knows what he is doing, he knows the community and he knows us better than anybody else. The fact that he can come out here and keep that same energy up every single day makes practice super easy."
"Coach Akright is going to be offensive coordinator and now he's stepped into that position and he's working on getting everything shored up there," Epperson said. "Some new plays and some new formations and things like that."
Preston was primarily a wide receiver last season, but will be the team's primary running back as well as getting some time as a wideout this season.
"He's a dynamic player and obviously people are going to be looking at him and making sure they are locking him down," Epperson said. "But we are going to try to get him into some space with some different matchups with the other team."
Preston was also an All-Conference selection as a kick returner last season, making four returns for a touchdown last season.
Boswell is looking for ways to make sure Preston gets opportunities to get big plays on special teams.
"The aspect of football that's probably the most fun is the return game," Preston said. "Just because I like getting out in space and that's where I'm going to get a lot of space at."
Eckler will get some designed runs to compliment Preston in the running game, as well as the winner of the fullback position, which is being fought for in preseason practices.
Ayden Dye and Jaxen Lake will get plenty of looks in the receiving game as secondary options to Preston when Eckler is throwing.
"They are both pretty new to the offense," Eckler said. "We can get them (the ball) whenever we want to. They are good route runners and hard workers."
Eckler himself was a wide receiver before moving to quarterback this year.
"Conner has done a great job stepping in," Epperson said. "He's got a great arm, he reads everything in front of him really well pre-snap and during the play. He's been doing a great job."
Mark Twain graduated two All-Conference offensive lineman in Trey Monroe and Mack Davenport, but return three starters.
Those three offensive line starters include All-Conference selection Clayton Turnbull, as well as Brayden Moss and Wyatt Evans. Nate Ferry will move from sixth lineman to a starting role.
"They can get downhill and knock some people over," Eckler said. "They are all big kids and they are willing to work hard. I think they are going to be ready for Week 1."
The Tigers return two All-Conference players at defensive line in Turnbull and Coleman Epperson.
With the graduation of Talbott and Monroe, Austin Shepherd will move from the defensive line to linebacker.
Preston and Eckler will lead the defensive backfield after the graduation of All-Conference safety Landon Moss.
"Our defensive line is going to wreak havoc on offenses like it did last year," Preston said. "At linebacker, Austin Shepherd is a big dude and he's going to be really roaming back there. Of course, with our defensive backs we are the no-fly zone. We are not letting anything fly back there."
Epperson said the players have been working hard on adjusting to changes on the defense.
"The defense is looking pretty good," Epperson said. "We made some changes and moved some guys around, but we are still moving fast and we got bigger in the offseason."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 -- at Monroe City
Sept. 2 -- Winfield with Elsberry
Sept. 9 -- at Wright City
Sept. 16 -- at Montgomery City
Sept. 23 -- North Callaway
Sept. 30 -- Louisiana
Oct. 7 -- Bowling Green
Oct. 14 -- at South Callaway
Oct. 21 -- Van-Far
