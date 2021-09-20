CENTER, Mo. — After Madison took an early 1-0 lead, Mark Twain clawed back to defeat the Lady Panthers 17-1 in three innings on Monday at Mark Twain High School.
Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel said the Lady Tigers were able to bounce back in a big way in the bottom of the first inning by scoring 10 runs.
“We’ve been talking about that to be able to come back and overcome adversity,” Parcel said. “Overcoming a misplay or a ball dropping in. Little things like that. It was good for us to make that decision as a team that ‘hey, we are not done and let’s bounce back.’”
Madison scored its only run in the first inning when Peyton Hook doubled to drive in Maddie Wood, who reached by on a hit-by-pitch and stole second base.
Mark Twain shortstop Taylor Martin ignited the Lady Tigers offense in the first inning when she doubled to score Mariah Clements and Audrey Ross to put Mark Twain up 2-1.
It would be the beginning of a huge inning for Mark Twain, who capitalized on walks and Madison errors.
“I thought in the first inning (when) we made a couple of errors there and we would had been out of the inning with three or four runs (allowed) if we would had made the plays,” said Madison head coach Jon Link. “Then who knows, it could had been a different game.”
Other key Mark Twain hits in the first inning included an RBI single by Autumn Armour, a double by Jaylee Gilbert, a three-RBI triple by Autumn Arndt and an RBI single by Martin.
Mark Twain knocked out freshman starting pitcher Kennedy Duff in the first inning after just recording two outs. She was replaced by sophomore Haylee Cantu, who pitched the remainder of the game.
“We started a freshman pitcher today for her first start of her high school career,” Link said. “I thought our pitchers threw enough strikes. We made seven or eight errors out on the field and didn’t back up our pitchers tonight.”
The Lady Tigers kept their offense roaring into the second inning, scoring seven runs in the frame. Key hits included triples by Ross and Armour, as well as an RBI double from Emily Evans.
Mark Twain plugged in a couple of younger girls who stepped in due to injuries on the team.
Mark Twain sophomore Jaylee Gilbert got an opportunity to play and went 1-for-2 with a double, stolen base and two runs scored. Armour went 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, making the most of her opportunity.
“They did the most they can with those opportunities and that’s all you can ask for,” Parcel said. “When you have the bench girls going up and getting big hits for you when their number is called, it gives you a lot more depth and a lot more options.”
Mark Twain starting pitcher Bronwyn Harding earned her third win of the season after pitching three innings with four strikeouts. She allowed three hits and one earned run, while also going 1-for-1 with two runs scored offensively.
“She had a really good weekend and beat some pretty good teams (in the North Shelby Tournament),” Parcel said. “So to come out here tonight and still be able to stay in the zone and get ahead of hitters is great for her. Which is really pushing us to make a tough decision on who to start.”
Madison (5-9) will host Slater (1-5) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and host Community (8-2) on Thursday.
Link said Madison is a young team that is building in every practice and game going into district play.
“It’s a process that we are building and kind of figuring things out as we go,” Link said. “We will pitch Emily (Buck) tomorrow and we are kind of a different team when she is throwing. Hopefully we can bounce back and be ready to go in conference play.”
Mark Twain (5-8) will play at Wright City (3-6) on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers will host Wellsville-Middletown (0-7) on Thursday and play in the Bulldog Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
“Wright City is going to be tough,” Parcel said. “We played them tough last year, but they are a bigger school with some really good players. We are going to have to be ready to go.”