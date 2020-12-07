Mark Twain rallies to defeat Marion County

MONROE CITY, Mo. — It went back-and-forth throughout the entire game between No. 4 seed Marion County and No. 5 seed Mark Twain in the first round of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Monday.
In the final minutes of the game, Mark Twain took control and came away with a 59-53 victory to advance to the semifinals.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell credited Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett for how tough of a team the Mustangs are to play.
“The key was we had to match (the Mustangs) toughness,” Boswell said. “We had to take control of the ball, which has been a huges struggle for us in the past. Just run out and execute our press break and run our stuff. I think with some of the individual performances today ... we showed that toughness today.”
The six-point lead Mark Twain had at the end of the game was the highest lead either team had throughout a game that had numerous lead changes.
Mark Twain took a 16-12 lead after a quarter of play. The second quarter would be the most offensive quarter for both teams and the Tigers would take a 36-33 lead into halftime.
Marion County took the lead in the third quarter and outscored Mark Twain by six points in the quarter.
One key for the Mustangs resurgence was their 3-point shooting. Marion County connected with seven three-pointers, including four from junior guard Halle Keilholz.
“We’ve been working on shooting a lot,” Plunkett said. “We think for us to accomplish our goals this season, that’s something that has to be consistent for us. That is probably the brightest spot of the night.”
Boswell said Marion County’s three-point shooting was something they knew was coming after playing the Mustangs over the summer.
“Thankfully our girls were able to adjust and close out quicker,” Boswell said. “The biggest thing is we limited their second chance points. In the first half, if they weren’t hitting the threes, they were coming down with the rebound from it.”
Mark Twain entered the fourth quarter down 46-43. Behind seven points from senior Emma Ross and five points from junior Anna Echternacht in the fourth quarter, the Tigers re-took the lead.
Marion County was unable to match Mark Twain, only scoring seven points in the fourth quarter.
“That one hurt,” Plunkett said. “We definitely wanted to win and we just made too many self-inflicted wounds. Hat’s off to Mark Twain, their coach does a good job and his girls play really hard.”
Ross would score a team-high 22 points for Mark Twain. Junior Delaney Straus led Marion County with 17 points.
Marion County (1-2) will play Louisiana (0-1) in the first round of the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Dan Mudd Gym.
“We should be hungry because our goal was to come over and play in the winner’s bracket and now that has changed,” Plunkett said. “We have to pick ourselves up and make new goals and finish the rest of the week. We definitely don’t want to lose two and be out.”
Mark Twain (1-1) will play No. 1 seed Monroe City (4-0) in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the high school gym.
“We are going to have a light practice tomorrow,” Boswell said. “You could tell we were getting a little gassed today. Rest our bodies, prepare mentally for the press Monroe is going to bring to us.”