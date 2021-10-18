BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The Mark Twain cross country team competed at the EMO Conference Meet on Saturday, with the boys team placing second and the girls team placing third.
Bowling Green won the boys meet, finishing 19 points ahead of second-place Mark Twain. Montgomery County was third, Wellsville-Middletown was fourth, North Callaway was fifth and Clopton was sixth.
Montgomery County senior Dawson Mccown won the race with a time of 16:35.22 and Bowling Green sophomore Ben Chance placed second at 16:36.64 right behind him.
Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt placed third overall with a time of 18:10.18.
The Tigers also had two other runners making the top-10, with senior Will Owen placing eighth at 18:41.89 and junior Brandon Black placing ninth at 18:43.00.
Rounding out Mark Twain's boys team was senior Brandon Fullenwider placing 13th at 18:53.77 and junior Gabe Howald placing 28th at 20:42.97.
Finishing ahead of third-place Mark Twain in the girls race were Montgomery County placing first and North Callaway placing second. Bowling Green placed fourth and Silex placed fifth.
Two Montgomery County runners placed at the top of the girls race, with sophomore Malia Rodgers placing first at 19:25.37 and junior Lyric Ford placing second at 19:58.34.
Mark Twain junior Cynthia Resor led the way for the girls team with a sixth-place finish at 22:34.23.
Rounding out the Mark Twain girls team were junior Matera Ellis placing 10th at 23:20.49, freshman Sydney Miller placing 15th at 24:12.12, junior Lauren Booth placing 17th at 24:29.39 and senior Elizabeth Northcutt placing 32nd at 29:26.99.
Mark Twain will compete next on Friday at the Bowling Green meet, which begins at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.