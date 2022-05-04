MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. -- The Mark Twain track and field team competed in the EMO Conference meet on Tuesday, with the boys team placing fourth and the girls team placing fifth.
The boys 4x800-meter relay team of Will Owen, Sam Northcutt, Lukas McLeod and Brandon Black placed first with a time of 8:42.50.
The boys 4x400-meter relay team of Northcutt, Owen, Lakoda Preston and McLeod placed first with a time of 3:39.47.
Owen also earned EMO Mid-Distance Runner of the Year, finishing third in the 800-meter dash as well.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Audrey Ross, Autumn Armour, Bre Black and Madison Boleach finished first with a time of 54.15.
The girls 4x200-meter relay team of Boleach, Ross, Armour and Anna Owen placed second with a time of 1:54.03.
The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Matera Ellis, Elizabeth Northcutt, Sydney Miller and Cynthia Resor placed second with a time of 11:13.07.
Junior Madison Epperson placed second in the girls shot put.
