MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Mark Twain track and field team qualified for state in seven events at the Class 2 Sectional 2 meet on Saturday.
The Mark Twain boys 4x800-meter relay team of Sam Northcutt, Will Owen, Brandon Black and Lukas McLeod won its race in 8:27.83, setting a new school record.
The Mark Twain girls 4x200-meter relay team of Autumn Armour, Anna Owen, Madison Boleach and Audrey Ross qualified for state after finishing third with a time of 1:51.90.
McLeod placed third in the boys 400-meter dash in 53.52, qualifying for state.
Tigers junior Lakoda Preston placed fourth in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 54.50, giving Mark Twain two state qualifiers in that event.
Northcutt placed second in the boys 800-meter run in 2:07.83, qualifying for state.
Owen placed fourth in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.83, also giving Mark Twain two state qualifiers in that event.
The Mark Twain boys 4x400-meter relay team of McLeod, Northcutt, Preston and Owen placed second with a time of 8:27.83 to qualify for state.
Mark Twain will compete Friday in the Class 2 state track and field championship at Jefferson City High School's Adkins Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.