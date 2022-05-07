UNIONVILLE, Mo. -- Mark Twain competed in the Class 2 District 3 track and field meet on Saturday at Putnam County High School, qualifying for 13 sectional events.
Mark Twain qualified for eight individual events and five team events.
The Mark Twain boys team placed fourth overall.
The boys team qualified two runners for sectionals in the 800-meter run, with senior Will Owen winning the district title and freshman Sam Northcutt making the cut.
Northcutt also qualified in the boys high jump.
In the 400-meter dash, Mark Twain qualified juniors Lukas McLeod and Lakoda Preston.
Freshman Coden Miller qualified in the boys 1,600-meter run.
The Mark Twain boys 4x800-meter relay team of Northcutt, Owen, McLeod and Brandon Black will be going to sectionals.
Mark Twain's 4x400-meter relay team of Preston, Owen, Northcutt and McLeod is sectional-bound.
Mark Twain junior Matera Ellis qualified for both the girls 1,600 and 3,200-meter relay races.
The Mark Twain girls 4x100-meter relay team of Audrey Ross, Madison Boleach, Bre Black and Autumn Armour placed first with a time of 53.60.
The girls team will also be sending the 4x200-meter relay team of Autumn Armour, Ross, Boleach and Anna Owen to sectionals.
A third girls relay team in the 4x800 consisting of Sydney Miller, Ellis, Cynthia Resor and Elizabeth Northcutt will be going to sectionals.
Mark Twain will compete in the sectional meet on Saturday, May 14, at Monroe City High School, starting at 9 a.m.
