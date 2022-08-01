CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain promoted longtime defensive coordinator Mark Epperson to football head coach on Sunday.
Epperson had served as the Tigers defensive coordinator for 18 years prior to being named head coach.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain promoted longtime defensive coordinator Mark Epperson to football head coach on Sunday.
Epperson had served as the Tigers defensive coordinator for 18 years prior to being named head coach.
The longtime Mark Twain defensive coordinator takes over for Austin Leake, who resigned as head coach on Friday to take a job with Henderson State University as tight ends coach.
Leake went 10-2 in his lone season with Mark Twain in 2021, placing second in the Class 1 District 2 postseason tournament.
Mark Twain returns All-Conference selections Lakoda Preston (receiver/special teams), Clayton Turnbull (offensive line/defensive end) and Coleman Epperson (defensive lineman).
Preston will be primarily a running back this upcoming season with the graduations of Landon Moss and Dawson Talbott.
Conner Eckler takes over as Mark Twain's starting quarterback after the graduation of Payton Hawkins.
The Tigers will open the regular season with a road game against Monroe City on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Mark Twain's home opener will be held on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.