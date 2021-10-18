CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain had three players named to the Class 2 District 5 All-District softball team on Saturday.
Senior Autumn Arndt was named a First Team catcher. Sophomore Taylor Martin was named a Second Team infielder and freshman Bronwyn Harding was named a Second Team pitcher.
Mark Twain finished the season with an 8-16 record, falling to Highland in the first round of the district tournament.
