KINGDOM CITY, Mo. -- Both the boys and girls cross country teams for Mark Twain placed third in Saturday's North Callaway Invitational.
On the boys side, Sam Northcutt led the way with a fifth-place finish. Brandon Black placed 11th and Brandon Fullenwider placed 13th.
On the girls side, Matera Ellis placed eighth and Cynthia Resor placed 10th.
Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack said it was a great meet, despite the cool and rainy weather.
"It rained for all the races, but everyone on the team set a new personal record for themselves," Mack said. "We have been waiting for this break in the weather and to see the times drop. These kids smashed their old PR's by minutes. It was great teamwork on the course adn to watch them push themselves was inspiring. They challenge each other to get better and never give up."
Up next for Mark Twain is the Marion County Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.