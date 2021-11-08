COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Twain had a big day amid pleasant weather conditions at the Class 2 State cross country meet on Saturday at Gans Creek Course.
The highlight of the day was the boys cross country team placing ninth overall.
Mark Twain cross country coach Erin Mack said it was a great season for the Tigers program.
“I am extremely proud of both teams and their accomplishments,” Mack said. “They have exceeded any expectations I could have had at the beginning of the season. I knew the talent we had and I knew if they set their minds to it, they would achieve their goal of getting to the state meet as a team.”
Leading the way for the Mark Twain boys team was senior Will Owen, who placed 38th overall. Owen was the only Mark Twain boys runner with previous experience at the state meet after competing in it as an individual qualifier last year.
Owen also finished with a new career personal best with a time of 17:50.
“Will had one of his best races ever,” Mack said. “He ended his career with a new PR. He has been a key part of our program for the last four years and a top runner for the team. His position will be hard to fill next season, but we have some valuable team members with potential to move up.”
Behind Owen was freshman Sam Northcutt, who placed 56th.
Rounding out the Mark Twain boys team were Brandon Fullenwider placing 106th, Brandon Black placing 118th, Gabe Howald placing 121st, Chase Lake placing 158th and Thomas Barnes placing 167th.
“This meet is host to the best cross country teams and the best individuals in the state of Missouri, all wanting to showcase their abilities. Our boys gave everything they had.”
The Tigers also will graduate Fullenwider and Lake from this year’s team.
“Both have made big impacts on the team and played important roles in the team’s success,” Mack said. “Not only are they strong runners, but these three have been team leaders and positive role models for our underclassmen. Their accomplishments and leadership qualities will leave a lasting legacy on our program.”
Mark Twain had two girls compete at the state meet — Cynthia Resor and Matera Ellis — after missing out qualifying as a team.
Resor set a new personal best with a time of 22:24 and finished in 71st place in the girls race, which was 40 places higher than her finish in last year’s state meet.
Ellis finished in 107th place in the girls race.
“This was not their first time at Gans Creek,” Mack said. “Both girls competed at the state meet last year. Along with skill, these girls have dedication and determination. Their contribution to the team goes undefined and I am looking forward to their return to the team next season.”
