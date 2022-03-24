MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. -- The Mark Twain girls track and field team placed fifth at the Montgomery County Early Invite on Tuesday.
Mark Twain girls track head coach Erin Mack said the team has been working hard and is committed to making this a strong season.
"Despite the cool temperature and rain throughout the meet, I was happy with their performances," Mack said. "These results give us a starting point, a point we can improve on from here on out. The girls are anxious to get their season underway."
Mark Twain had two girls relay team finish in second place, in the 4X100 and 4X200-meter relays.
The 4X100 team consisted of Madison Boleach, Jordan Ball, Kadence Hawn and Audrey Ross. The 4X200 team consisted of Boleach, Ball, Bre Black and Anna Owen.
Madison Epperson came away with a win in the girls shot put.
"Madison Epperson has had the mindset, before the season even started, to do big things this year and she really showed what she is capable of at our season opening meet," Mack said. "She's a leader for our lady throwers and models what it takes to be a top performer in her event. I am very proud of her work ethic and dedication to the team."
The Mark Twain 4X400 and 4X800-meter relay teams placed third.
The 4X400 team consisted of Ross, Sydney Miller, Ball and Owen. The 4X800 team consisted of Matera Ellis, Miller, Elizabeth Northcutt and Cynthia Resor.
Mark Twain had three individual third place finishes -- Northcutt in the 400-meter dash, Ellis in the 1,600-meter run and Miller in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lakoda Preston won the boys 100-meter dash and placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Will Owen won the boys 800-meter run.
Sam Northcutt placed third in both the 1,600-meter run and the high jump.
Ashton Hughes placed third in the boys shot put and Mack Davenport placed fourth in the discus.
The Mark Twain boys 4X800-meter relay team placed first, while the 4X100-meter relay team placed second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.