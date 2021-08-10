CENTER, Mo. — It looked like another down season for Mark Twain football last year until the Tigers rallied to win three straight games to advance to the district championship game.
The Tigers will return all but two players from last year’s team as they seek their first winning record since 2016.
“The (momentum) should carry over,” said Mark Twain quarterback Payton Hawkins. “We only lost two seniors and are coming back with nine starters. Hopefully, we come out at the start of the season like we did at the end of last year.”
Mark Twain will play the team that knocked them out of the postseason in Week 1, when the Tigers host South Callaway.
It is a rematch that the Tigers are looking forward to.
“South Callaway ended our season last year and I know they lost a bunch of guys,” said Tigers running back Landon Moss. “We hardly lost anybody and we are gaining a lot. All of our guys have gotten stronger and faster.”
The Tigers are under new leadership this season with Austin Leake, a former Bowling Green assistant and player for Mark Twain.
“I want to maximize our potential,” Leake said of his debut season as head coach. “I want to have a disciplined team that does things right and plays the game hard and physical. I think we have some pretty good seniors and a pretty solid junior class, so I expect some pretty good things from them.”
The players have bought in and have been putting in the extra work in the offseason.
“Everyone’s been putting in a lot of work,” said Mark Twain tight end and linebacker Dawson Talbott. “Working their butts off just trying to get better. Getting ready to try to have a good season.”
Mark Twain will rely on senior leadership from Hawkins, Moss and Talbott on both sides of the ball.
Moss said all three players spent a lot of time in the weight room during the summer.
“We’ve been doing some stuff on our own,” Moss said. “We’ve been hitting the field at seven at night and seven in the morning, working on routes. We’ve been going to some guys who have played minor league football and learned everything we can.”
Leake said he expects a strong season from Hawkins in his senior campaign.
“I expect Payton to be a leader,” Leake said. “He’s a tough, physical kid. I think he’s a kid that we will have some designed runs and get him on the move throwing the ball. I just want him to be a leader and be someone everyone in the huddle can look up to and follow his lead.”
Among the weapons Hawkins will have at his disposal will be Lakoda Preston and Moss at running back, Talbott at tight end and wide receivers Jaxen Lake and Jackson Jung.
Hawkins feels like he has the supporting cast to have a good offensive team.
“I love it,” Hawkins said. “Being able to throw all those guys the ball is amazing. (Our offensive line) is so good and so big.”
Mark Twain will return EMO Conference All-Conference offensive lineman Trey Monroe, who will lead the group as a senior.
“We’ve got big ‘ol lineman who are ready to play and work hard,” Talbott said. “A lot of people who can play different positions. Lots of skill players who are fast and quick and playing hard. We are looking pretty good this year.”
Moss feels confident in Hawkins’ ability to lead the team.
“Don’t sleep on him, he can run the ball too,” Moss said. “He’s a dual threat quarterback. We’ve got the chemistry to make every single read, counter and play in the backfield.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 — South Callaway
Sept. 3 — at TDW Prep Academy
Sept. 10 — at Van-Far
Sept. 17 — Missouri Military Academy
Sept. 24 — Bowling Green
Oct. 1 — at Wright City
Oct. 8 — Montgomery County
Oct. 15 — North Callaway
Oct. 22 — at Louisiana