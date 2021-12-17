CENTER, Mo. — It was not the night Mark Twain was looking for when it hosted senior night for the girls basketball team, as the Lady Tigers fell to Clopton 60-42 on Friday.
Clopton raced out to a 12-2 lead to start the game before Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell called a timeout midway through the first quarter.
Lady Hawks junior Shana Yates was difficult to stop early on, scoring 11 points in the first quarter to help Clopton take a 22-8 lead after a quarter of play.
“We gave up a lot of easy looks with our turnovers and they were able to convert on those,” Boswell said. “With a team that is so fundamentally solid like that squad, it’s tough to give easy looks like that.”
Neither team was able to score during the first two-plus minutes in the second quarter.
Soon after, Mark Twain senior Autumn Arndt caught fire, scoring eight points in the second quarter.
“When (Arndt’s) aggressive, she knows she’s a tough matchup for a lot of people,” Boswell said. “Either because of her quickness against bigger defenders or her size against smaller, quicker defenders. When she’s aggressive and really looks to get to the rim, she’s effective.”
Clopton got most of its scoring in the second quarter from junior Madelyn Brune, who scored seven points in the quarter. The Lady Hawks would enter halftime with a 33-20 lead.
At the start of the second half, Clopton went on an 8-0 run aided by a 3-pointer by Yates and five points from Brune.
Lady Tigers junior Audrey Ross scored six points off the bench in the third quarter, and totaled eight points for the game.
The second half was marred by fouls, with both teams making plenty of trips to the free throw line.
“We didn’t capitalize on it,” Boswell said. “We missed 20 shots and we’ll never win a game like that.”
In the end, the Clopton combination of Yates and Brune was too much for the Lady Tigers. Yates led the Lady Hawks with 26 points and eight rebounds. Brune put up 22 points and had four boards.
Arndt led Mark Twain in scoring with 12 points, and also had five boards.
Lady Tigers senior Anna Echternacht scored nine points and pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
“She’s been doing a great job of rebounding the ball these last two games,” Boswell said. “This year, she’s really taken a step forward in that. Obviously we want her to be able to convert some of those off of rebounds, but she’s getting really good looks and really good chances. Playing really good defense.”
After the game, Mark Twain recognized its five seniors — Riley Waters, Hannah Mallory, Emily Evans, Arndt and Echternacht.
Mark Twain (4-4) will face Bowling Green (2-4) on the road in its final game before Christmas break on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
“We feel confident going into every game, but there’s things we’ve got to do better this time,” Boswell said. “Just simple things like missed layups and missed free throws. (Fixing that) is going to solve a lot of problems for us. We’ve got to figure that out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.