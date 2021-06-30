Mark Twain High School to host youth football camp

CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain High School will host a youth football camp for children ranging from second to sixth grade on July 19-20.
The two days of football camp will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on July 19-20, and will be free of cost.
Parents can bring their children to the Mark Twain football practice field approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of camp.
“The whole focus of (the youth football camp) will be getting them excited about football and learning some of the basic skills of football,” said Mark Twain football head coach Austin Leake. “That’s the purpose, to let them have some fun.”
Young, aspiring football players will get a chance to learn from high school players such as quarterback Payton Hawkins, running back Lakoda Preston and defensive back Landon Moss.
Leake, the high school coaching staff and the youth football coaches will help organize the camp, but will let the high school players have the responsibility of running the drills.
“We’ll have high schoolers in those position groups lead the drills for whatever the youth football campers want to do,” Leake said. “I’ll be overseeing it and I’m going to let some of the high schoolers run the drills. I think the kids will love to see the high schoolers they look up to work with them.”
Leake plans to keep the football camp simple and focus on the fundamentals, rather than learning plays or schemes.
“It will be more of learning the basics of the game,” Leake said. “How to properly catch the ball and how to throw a football. We will probably put them at multiple positions, because at their age you never know. The biggest kid could turn out to be the smallest kid later on and vice versa.”
The youth football camp will mainly be about building excitement for the sport with the kids.
“The purpose is to let them have some fun,” Leake said. “That’s why I’m keeping it shorter at an hour and a half each night. I think if you go much past that with young kids, you lose their attention span and their enjoyment of the activity.”
With Leake entering his first season as the Tigers head coach, it also gives him a chance to get the community to rally behind the football program.
Leake is also a Mark Twain graduate, who played wide receiver, tight end and defensive back for the Tigers from 2006-09.
“I’m sure it will be exciting to learn about (some of the younger brothers and cousins of current players),” Leake said. “I’m sure I will see a lot of parents and family members that I know from being in the area back in the day. So, I’m excited to be around for it.”
Parents who have any questions about the youth football camp can contact Leake at aleake@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.