Mark Twain girls track looks to make up for missed season

CENTER, Mo. — With numbers being down and the Mark Twain girls track and field team being relatively young, head coach Erin Mack will look to two senior runners for leadership.
Seniors Zoe Miller and Elizabeth Trower have been part of Mark Twain’s track and field program since their freshmen year and look to be role models for the younger runners.
“They know the expectations and help our underclassmen navigate through practices,” Mack said. “They also help to build team morale and keep productivity going at our practices.”
Even for those with prior track experience, it will be two years since any of Mark Twain’s runners have competed with last season being canceled before it even started.
Mack is concentrating on getting her team in track and field shape, as well as working on the skills necessary to improve at individual events.
“In missing last year’s season, we are spending more time on conditioning and getting that muscle memory back in our throwers and focusing on the jumpers and hurdlers forms for their events,” Mack said. “We were a young team last season, and are again this season. Only this year, I don’t have any performances to compare and have positions to fill.”
Mark Twain will look to Lauren Booth, Matera Ellis, Miller and Cynthia Resor as its top mid-to-long-distance runners, with all four runners being prior state qualifiers.
Top sprinters for Mark Twain will include Bre Black and Audrey Ross. Trower returns as the top hurdler, with Black being the only returning jumper.
“I have several girls interested in high jump and triple jump, but are new to those events,” Mack said. “So, I have yet to see their performances.”
Madison Epperson is Mark Twain’s only returning thrower, and she competes in the shot put. There are some new faces trying out for throwing events that the coaching staff is evaluating.
Mack said she is looking for the freshmen and sophomores on the team to step up and give Mark Twain the boost they need to be competitive.
“We are a young team with many versatile athletes this year, so there is quite a bit of open competition,” Mack said. “I do have some key returners that have set roles on our team, but I also have many events still to fill. We have a lot of potential this season.”
Mack said she considers Clark County and Monroe City to be the biggest rivals within the district.
“Both schools have established great programs and we look forward to competing against the level of competition they bring to the meets,” Mack said of Clark County and Monroe City. “Their coaches have done an excellent job of building their programs and it is a unique and fun relationship we share. Although we may be racing, jumping or throwing against each other; you will still hear us cheering on each team’s athletes participating in those events and congratulating them at the end of the meet.”
Among the meets Mark Twain is looking forward to include the Monroe City and season-opening Montgomery County meets.
“Both schools are great hosting schools with exceptional facilities,” Mack said. “The competition is tough but that is what we need to improve. We are also looking forward to going to the Jerry Ball Relays at Highland this year. It will be our first meet at their new facility.”